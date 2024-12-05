Brad Keselowski Explains Why Three Entries Make Sense for Teams in Modern-Day NASCAR

Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing is set to expand its operations by adding a third charter from the next season, having recently officially recruited Ryan Preece from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team. Preece will drive the charter RFK Racing has leased from Rick Ware Racing for the 2025 season.

Discussing the benefits of this expansion, Keselowski expressed optimism about the growth, noting that it would be highly advantageous for the team.

Preece, despite not securing a win in 187 Cup starts, including 72 in the past two seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing, has a history with JTG Daugherty Racing and a prior connection with Kroger. Keselowski remains hopeful about the positive impact Preece’s inclusion will have on the team, stating, “Bringing on a third team is really important to us as a company.”

He cited, “You look at NASCAR now and the way practice works and having limited exposure, you look at maybe the costing of the sport with what it takes for us to operate. Having three teams gives us more data, helps us be better with how we spend our money…”

“I think it’s a clear statement that we’re serious about the sport for a long time to come and that we’re committed to competing for wins and hopefully championships for years to come.”

"I think it's a clear statement that we're serious about the sport for a long time to come" 😤@keselowski shared his perspective on what a third full-time entry means for our organization. pic.twitter.com/eTc0inFdMu — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 4, 2024

Adding a third team achieves a goal RFK has been aiming for since it scaled back from three full-time teams after the 2016 season. In the past two years, RFK has fielded fast cars, with results that lived up to their potential. During the 2024 season, both Keselowski and Buescher claimed victories and were frequently on the cusp of winning additional races.

Keselowski’s main aim is to see all three cars make the playoffs, but his overarching goal is to ensure the team is consistently part of the conversation for the top spots. He is committed to steering RFK Racing toward ongoing improvement and greater consistency across the board.

Keselowski’s reasons for hiring Preece

While numerous drivers from the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series are eager for a shot in the Cup Series, Keselowski specifically opted for Preece to join his team.

According to Claire B Lang, Keselowski said that he values a specific combination of talent and work ethic, qualities he sees in Preece, who he believes just hasn’t yet found the right environment to fully steer his full potential.

Keselowski drew parallels between Preece’s situation and that of his former teammate Joey Logano in 2012. He recalled how some critics doubted Logano’s worthiness of a Cup ride, a notion that now seems almost laughable as Logano has clinched his third championship.

Preece’s best result in the final playoff standings came in 2023, where he finished P23, sliding to P26 in 2024. Throughout his five years as a full-timer with JTG Daugherty Racing and then SHR, Preece managed to notch just four top-5 finishes. Now, it remains to be seen whether RFK Racing can harness his potential and catalyze a turning point in his career.