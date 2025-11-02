Connor Zilisch Opens Up on Balancing Friendship and Heartbreak After Losing Xfinity Title to Jesse Love Jr.

A week ago, Connor Zilisch sat across from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Justin Allgaier on The Dale Jr. Download, sharing how a $100-a-day coaching gig at Toyota’s karting program unexpectedly led to a lifelong friendship with fellow racer Jesse Love Jr. The two young talents hit it off instantly, and their bond developed long before they began trading paint on track.

But under the scorching Phoenix sun, that friendship was put to the ultimate test, because this time, Love was the one who stopped Zilisch from winning his first Xfinity Series championship.

After a dream rookie campaign that included 10 wins, a record-shattering 18-race top-five streak, and a comeback from both a broken collarbone and back injury, Zilisch’s title bid came up just short. He finished third in the finale, while Love turned in a dominant performance to claim both the race victory and the championship trophy. For Zilisch, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

Starting fourth on the grid, Zilisch held his position through Stage 1, then climbed to second by the end of Stage 2. When the race boiled down to the final stage, Zilisch’s car simply didn’t have the legs to hold its ground, even after he grabbed the lead following the last pit stop under caution on Lap 153.

By Lap 176 of 200, Love closed the gap, latched onto the bumper of Zilisch, and dove to the inside off Turn 2 to complete the decisive pass, one that sealed the championship for the 20-year-old Californian.

Sixteen laps later, on Lap 192, Aric Almirola slipped past Zilisch for second, clinching the Owner’s Championship for Joe Gibbs Racing and denying JR Motorsports a clean sweep of the season’s top honors. Zilisch eventually crossed the line 1.808 seconds behind the race winner, a bittersweet end to an otherwise stellar season.

“We fought all day long and threw everything we had at it. Unfortunately, our WeatherTech Chevrolet, we just didn’t quite have what we needed. But that doesn’t take away from anything we’ve done this year,” Zilisch stated.

When asked if losing to his best friend took some of the sting out of defeat, Zilisch didn’t sugarcoat his emotions, “No, it doesn’t make it feel any better (smiling). No. Good for Jesse, I’m really happy for him. Yeah, no.”

But even in defeat, Zilisch carried himself with perspective beyond his 19 years. His rookie season had taught him a valuable lesson about balance, the fine line between friendship and fierce competition. Spending nearly 38 weeks a year on the road together, he knows how important friendship can be in a sport that tests every ounce of mental endurance.

After the race, though, Zilisch recognized the bigger picture. “It will be core memories for both of us. Wish it was the other way around. I’m very happy for him. He works really hard at it. He deserves it. It’s cool to see your best friend win. I came here to win, so it still doesn’t make it feel any better,” he said.

Regardless of the outcome, Zilisch and his JR Motorsports team have plenty to hold their heads high about. No driver won more races, scored more top fives, or claimed more poles this season. Though the championship slipped away, Zilisch’s breakout year left no doubt; his time is coming, and when it does, it’ll be worth the wait.