mobile app bar

Everything About the Controversial Late Caution at the End of the Charlotte Playoff Race

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Everything About the Controversial Late Caution at the End of the Charlotte Playoff Race

Oct 8, 2023; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Cars crowd into turn four after a restart during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mayer won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in the Charlotte Road Course. Although the result secured his spot in the Round of 8, it has been mired in controversy since. All fingers point at NASCAR and its delayed decision-making in the final moments of the race that led to Mayer winning and Parker Kligerman missing out on victory lane.

Kligerman was on the brink of his first Xfinity Series win when NASCAR dropped the yellow flag. He was just about to take the lead from Shane van Gisbergen with only a foot to go before the finish line. The timing of the yellow flag, just shy of the white flag, pushed the race into overtime and brought forward a restart.

Mayer ultimately prevailed, and Kligerman saw a Round of 8 seat slip through his fingers. The problem with this entire sequence stems from the timing of the yellow flag. Officials had taken their own sweet time before deciding what had to be done about Leland Honeyman’s No. 42 car that had crashed into the tire barrier.

Their hesitation was so long that the white flag appeared briefly before it was retracted. Bob Pockrass reached out to NASCAR for an explanation, after the race concluded. He relayed the information he got, “Asked NASCAR about the delay in the caution and apparently that area where Honeyman was underneath the tires is difficult to see from the tower and that is partly what delayed them throwing the caution.”

The episode resulted in the season’s 14th push into overtime. Kligerman fought to hold his ground against his rivals. But Mayer was in top form all day and took the lead in Turn 7 to clinch the win.

Kligerman was on the brink of tears after the heart-wrenching NASCAR race finish

In the ensuing overtime after his near win, the No. 48 driver couldn’t maintain his lead and slipped to fourth place while Sam Mayer raced to victory. Reflecting on the moment, Kligerman shared, “I want to cry. But I’m not gonna. I really love this, and I really, really wanted that. It would have meant the world.”

He also expressed gratitude to his team for their bold strategy that skipped stage points in favor of a shot at victory. He said, “I wanted to go for points, but they were right. It put us in the position to go and get that. God, I was driving my heart out for that last run. I needed five more feet or something. If it went green to the end, we had it. I don’t know how to process this. It’s gonna take a while.”

With just four races remaining in the season, there’s still a chance for Kligerman to turn things around and secure his first Xfinity race win. He could potentially cap his career off on a high note.

Post Edited By:Gowtham Ramalingam

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1750 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these