Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Shares Favorite Memory From His Father’s 2019 NASCAR Championship Win

At just nine, Brexton Busch has already begun carrying his family’s racing legacy. He is quickly rising through the ranks with more than 30 victories across multiple grassroots divisions such as Bandeloros, Outlaw Karts, and Restricted Micros. The kid was recently in Bristol alongside his father, the 2X NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, when he was asked about his favorite memory with him.

Brexton pointed out an incident from 2019 when he and his mother Samantha sprayed silly strings on Kyle after he won his second Cup Series title. He then went on social media and asked his followers, “Spraying my dad with silly strings was so much fun! Do I need to bring it back??” The nature of the responses to his question isn’t something that requires much guessing.

The young driver was just four years old when Rowdy won the title in 2019. The season-finale victory in Homestead-Miami was Kyle’s fifth of the season and Joe Gibbs Racing’s nineteenth of the year. Notably, his teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin competed against him in the Championship 4 and lost out after mistakes by their crews.

Kyle Busch is very wise to do the Brexton-toss celebration while Brexton is still small in stature. Kyle still has so many good years left in this sport, and I look forward to the day when the roles reverse and Brexton tosses Kyle in the air in Victory Lane. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UEYh3nCUvs — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) November 18, 2019

The final contender, Kevin Harvick, fought a hard battle for the lead but couldn’t get his Mustang to stick to the front. Busch avoided mistakes on the track and his crew did so on the pit road. And at the end of the day, he was crowned champion. He told the press later, “We were the underdog, or so everybody said. That was the consensus. It was the same thing in 2015 when I won the first time.”

Rowdy’s resilience and skills are something that every driver dreams of having. Brexton is no different. Hopefully, he will someday reach the caliber of his father and grow beyond it. Following the kid’s response to the fan, Kyle touched upon his favorite memory with his son. He said that getting sprayed with silly strings was a fond memory of his as well.

However, he added, “Just before that, during the championship celebration… Was him coming to the race track, coming to the car, and being able to take the window out and go around and kinda do a victory lap with Brexton. That was cool too.” Kyle finished Saturday night’s race in Bristol in 25th place. He failed to make the playoffs this season but will hope to bounce back in 2025.