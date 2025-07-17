Brad Keselowski Urged by NASCAR Fans to ‘Quit Whining’ After Taking Subtle Shot at Ty Gibbs Amid Sonoma Pit Road Drama

Brad Keselowski is far from being one of the drivers expected to reach Victory Lane on any given weekend. He is rather focused on making a powerhouse out of RFK Racing and appears to be sacrificing his personal results for the same. Regardless of how questionable this approach might be, he found himself on the bad side of the fandom after a sarcastic jab at Ty Gibbs and his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

He posted on X a link to purchase spiked mesh rivets on Amazon and wrote, “Amazon really does have everything a pit crew could need. Legal too!” His words were aimed at the Joe Gibbs Racing crew after they picked a fight with his No. 6 team at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. The altercation had gone down after Gibbs brushed a pit member of Keselowski’s team on his way to his pit stall.

Telvin McClurkin, Keselowski’s tire changer, had taken a step too forward in Gibbs’ way, and the youngster had no choice but to graze him. NASCAR ruled that he had done nothing wrong and refrained from levying any penalties. As it appears, Keselowski hasn’t been satisfied with that decision. But his continued persistence in holding on to the incident earned the frustration of a few fans on social media.

Amazon really does have everything a pit crew could need. Legal too!https://t.co/k1ieLNdiWC — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 15, 2025

One responded to him, “@keselowski, one of your girls has your phone. @KeselowskiBrian, call your brother.” Another added, “You’re allowed to drive through the pit box in front of your own, Brad. Quit whining.” Why NASCAR decided to let Gibbs off without punishment was because his pit stall was right in front of Keselowski’s.

pic.twitter.com/8fIKcvKKXU — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Week (@NASCARJAYCEE) July 15, 2025

Drivers are allowed to drive through the pit stalls of other drivers in such cases. A question that one fan had must have stung the 2012 Cup Series champion like a hornet. It went, “How are you talking any kind of s**t when Zane Smith is beating you in points?” This is what it comes down to at the end of the day: personal results.

Smith is currently 25th on the points table after 20 races in the season. Keselowski, on the other hand, sits in 27th place. This is a sorry state to see a veteran in. His best result this year so far is a runner-up finish, which came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

When a driver doesn’t have good finishes to back him, he is just setting himself up for criticism, regardless of how fair his opinions might be. Hopefully, Keselowski will be able to turn things around over the rest of the season.