Brad Keselowski Wishes for Peace In NASCAR Charter Lawsuit, Says RFK Would Be interested In Acquiring One If Available

Aug 10, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brad Keselowski is in a unique position as the only driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who is also a co-owner of the team he drives for. So he tries to understand things from the perspective of both a driver and an owner.

Advertisement

Sure, Denny Hamlin is also a team co-owner with 23XI Racing, but he does not race with the same team, instead being a longtime driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. So, Keselowski may have a unique insight into the NASCAR charter system and the ongoing legal battle between the sanctioning body and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

On Saturday, at his home track Michigan International Speedway, Keselowski was asked his opinion on the legal tussle and his hope of a peaceful and amicable resolution.

“I just wish the whole thing would find a peaceful resolution and the sport could kind of move on,” Keselowski told Frontstretch.com. “At the end of the day, there’s still a lot to happen. They (23XI and FRM) haven’t really had their day in court — that doesn’t come until this fall or winter.

“It kind of feels like both sides are just trading these small wins that really probably don’t mean anything until the case actually happens.”

The start of a trial, pending any preliminary settlements, is Dec. 1, 2025.

Would Keselowski be interested in one of 23XI’s or FRM’s charters?

While Keselowski understands what 23XI and FRM are fighting for, claiming in part that NASCAR is violating anti-trust laws, he is also a businessman and team owner.

Right now, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) owns two NASCAR charters and leases a third from Rick Ware Racing for driver Ryan Preece. 23XI or FRM could lose any or all of the combined six charters (three per team) they currently own after a trial outcome is decided.

And Keselowski, the businessman, would be interested if those charters become available, allowing RFK to own a third charter outright rather than leasing its third charter from Rick Ware Racing.

“I think there’d be a long list of suitors,” Keselowski said of teams or potential new owners interested in any charters that become available pending the outcome of the trial (if it isn’t settled beforehand). “RFK has a lease agreement currently with Rick Ware Racing for the 2026 season, but certainly we’re keeping our eyes open,” he acknowledged.

It is interesting how Keselowski stands at the intersection of driver and owner, eyeing opportunity while hoping the charter battle ends in harmony.