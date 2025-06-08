mobile app bar

Brad Keselowski Wishes for Peace In NASCAR Charter Lawsuit, Says RFK Would Be interested In Acquiring One If Available

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Aug 10, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brad Keselowski is in a unique position as the only driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who is also a co-owner of the team he drives for. So he tries to understand things from the perspective of both a driver and an owner.

Sure, Denny Hamlin is also a team co-owner with 23XI Racing, but he does not race with the same team, instead being a longtime driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. So, Keselowski may have a unique insight into the NASCAR charter system and the ongoing legal battle between the sanctioning body and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

On Saturday, at his home track Michigan International Speedway, Keselowski was asked his opinion on the legal tussle and his hope of a peaceful and amicable resolution.

“I just wish the whole thing would find a peaceful resolution and the sport could kind of move on,” Keselowski told Frontstretch.com. “At the end of the day, there’s still a lot to happen. They (23XI and FRM) haven’t really had their day in court — that doesn’t come until this fall or winter.

“It kind of feels like both sides are just trading these small wins that really probably don’t mean anything until the case actually happens.”

The start of a trial, pending any preliminary settlements, is Dec. 1, 2025.

Would Keselowski be interested in one of 23XI’s or FRM’s charters?

While Keselowski understands what 23XI and FRM are fighting for, claiming in part that NASCAR is violating anti-trust laws, he is also a businessman and team owner.

Right now, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) owns two NASCAR charters and leases a third from Rick Ware Racing for driver Ryan Preece. 23XI or FRM could lose any or all of the combined six charters (three per team) they currently own after a trial outcome is decided.

And Keselowski, the businessman, would be interested if those charters become available, allowing RFK to own a third charter outright rather than leasing its third charter from Rick Ware Racing.

“I think there’d be a long list of suitors,” Keselowski said of teams or potential new owners interested in any charters that become available pending the outcome of the trial (if it isn’t settled beforehand). “RFK has a lease agreement currently with Rick Ware Racing for the 2026 season, but certainly we’re keeping our eyes open,” he acknowledged.

It is interesting how Keselowski stands at the intersection of driver and owner, eyeing opportunity while hoping the charter battle ends in harmony.

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

