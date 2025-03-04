Joe Gibbs Reveals Unpopular Stance About Latest NASCAR Committee Amid Christopher Bell’s Involvement in Key Debate

Aug 20, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series owner Joe Gibbs looks on from pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The debate over the NASCAR playoff format has been simmering among fans and insiders since last year. Following scrutiny of the existing system, officials had indicated changes would be implemented from the 2025 season onward. However, before the official season started, they confirmed that the current format would remain unchanged for this year, with revisions anticipated in 2026.

To facilitate this, NASCAR has established a committee composed of respected former drivers, Hall of Famers, and active participants like Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Although the committee has convened only once so far, it has already sparked considerable interest. While Bell offered a rather measured response regarding the committee’s ambitious plans to overhaul the NASCAR championship format, his team owner, Joe Gibbs, displayed a preference for the status quo, asserting that it effectively rewards the top-performing teams.

Gibbs disclosed that he has not discussed the playoff committee with his driver, Bell, or any other committee members. Yet, he supports the scrutiny of the current format, emphasizing:

“What we want to do is try and make sure that we are rewarding the best team for that year, so it’s really important that everybody kind of go through that. So I feel good about what everybody is going to come up with.”

However, he contended, “I haven’t been in it. I do think that since we went to this format, if you kind of look back, we have rewarded real good teams every year, but I think it’s something to study for sure.”

His perspective appears to be at somewhat odds with those of his team’s drivers — Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.

Hamlin and Bell’s thoughts on the current NASCAR playoff format

For the past two years, Hamlin has openly criticized the playoff format, arguing that it disproportionately relies on luck in a single race rather than rewarding consistent performance throughout the season.

In April 2024, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver clarified his position, explaining, “I don’t love it… The reason I don’t love it coming down to one race is that racing inherently involves luck.”

Similarly, Bell, who had previously not made any harsh comments about the playoff format — even after being eliminated last season at Martinsville despite a strong year — recently voiced his concerns when asked about the committee’s goals.

His response subtly challenged the authenticity of the NASCAR playoff Championship in recent years. He noted that the committee’s aim is to enhance the championship’s legitimacy.

Expanding on this, Bell remarked, “I think everybody has believed that the champions of the new age are held to – it feels different than like what Jimmie (Johnson) did and the guys back in the day.”

The committee’s future actions remain uncertain, whether they will introduce big modifications to the format or simply adjust minor aspects.