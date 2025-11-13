Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Finds Fresh Direction Towards NASCAR Glory With New President Chip Bowers

When Steve Newmark left his role as the team president of RFK Racing back in July, Chip Bowers was hired as his replacement. The new man on the job boasted an impressive resume that included leadership roles with the Warriors, Marlins, SuperSonics, and more. Months later, he has begun proving his worth by guiding the team down a path of determination and commitment.

In an interview with the Sports Business Journal, Bowers expressed his belief that RFK Racing needs to operate with a more aggressive mindset and act like a championship-caliber organization.

What does Bowers mean by this? During the 2025 season finale at the Phoenix Raceway, he was the one who put together the pit box that the crew uses. There was no need for him to do this.

But Bowers willingly got his hands dirty to show his men that they need to be ready for such dedication as well. He reasoned, “We have to set the standard that we expect the rest of the organization to operate. If I’m not willing to put together a pit box, which I did earlier this morning, then how can I ask somebody else to go out there and support one of our partners when we have a need?”

New @RFKRacing president Chip Bowers thinks that the team needs to be more aggressive and intentional in operating with a championship mindset as well as partnering with @NASCAR in off-track business endeavors.https://t.co/gP74uLfsB5 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 12, 2025

Despite this being his first full-time job in NASCAR, he has displayed a tremendous amount of initiative to get things going. From getting to know the team sponsors to meeting with NASCAR industry officials regularly, he has been spinning around like a top. He also appears to have reached out to Newmark for advice on how to handle the role best.

Bowers’ focus is on building relationships

With Bowers’ wealth of experience, there must be several levers that Bowers can pull to help RFK Racing on the business side of things. However, he is also aware of the importance of forging new connections and building on them. Prior to the interview that he gave to the Sports Business Journal, he tracked down Tim Clark (NASCAR Executive Vice President) to discuss important business matters.

The eagerness is an example of how much Bowers wants to have a great relationship with the league. He explained his intent, “We want everybody to share in success, but we want to be a thought leader, so if we can be out front and show people the way, then we’re going to take that responsibility seriously.”

With such a mindset, it won’t be long before Bowers leads the team back to the top where it belongs.