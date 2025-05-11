After Ryan Preece Threatened Payback, Carson Hocevar Reveals What Was Said Between the Drivers Heading Into Kansas

Ryan Preece was not very happy with Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar after the Cup Series race at Texas last Sunday. The youngster had wrecked him on Lap 237 and forced him to settle for 29th place when he could have ended up much higher. As is the nature of stock car racing drivers, Preece delivered the threat of payback in the aftermath.

He’d told the press, “Just got run into the fence by somebody who has no respect for his equipment and any other driver out there. He’ll have his day.” It would be no surprise if the RFK Racing hero held a grudge into the upcoming race in Kansas. However, it appears the drivers have already spoken to each other and sorted things out.

Hocevar revealed this at Kansas and explained what had caused him to wreck Preece. He said, “I thought it was very productive [the conversation]. I thought he heard my point of view, and I heard his, right? I think we have a really good understanding to move forward.”

Hocevar had raced passed Chris Buescher moments before the wreck and hadn’t expected Preece to be in his way. In an attempt to get out of Todd Gilliland’s way, he began unwinding his wheel and, unexpectedly, found Preece’s No. 60 Mustang on his door. A proper explanation of this has done a good job of appeasing Preece.

Hocevar continued, “Obviously, we both wrecked, and it wasn’t good for either of us. We’re both in the same points situation. He’s having a good year. I feel like we’re faster than expected. I think we just both have the understanding that we don’t want to ruin the momentum we each have moving forward.”

One has to admit, this mature manner of approach to the entire issue is rather atypical of NASCAR drivers. Hocevar would have likely been sent to the moon at Kansas had it been a slightly more volatile driver on the other end. Fortunately for him, Preece understands reason.

Moreover, as he mentioned, neither driver can afford to let their egos get the better of them at this stage of the season. Ryan Preece has shown good speed in his maiden season as an RFK Racing driver and has secured one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He has also won a stage and led 49 laps across the first eleven races.

Carson Hocevar, meanwhile, sits a step above him on the points table in 17th place. He has finished in the top-five once and twice in the top-10. He has led 32 laps but won no stages. Hopefully, Kansas will prove to be a positive outing for both.