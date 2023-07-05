Brett Griffin Calls Out NASCAR for Their Questionable Call In Chicago Involving William Byron

For the most part, NASCAR took all the right decisions, made all the right moves, and gave all the right calls during the weekend in Chicago. However, there were a few decisions that didn’t sit well with many. Of course, there was the decision to shorten the race in the middle of the race. But there was another call that infuriated many, including spotter Brett Griffin.

That call was to let drivers like William Byron, Corey LaJoie, and Kevin Harvick score despite them being the key culprits in the massive turn 11 pileup during the Cup race.

Brett Griffin didn’t agree with NASCAR, allowing Byron to retain his position

On lap 49 of the 75-lap race, William Byron hit the wall in turn 11, which was followed by Kevin Harvick spinning, which was followed by Corey LaJoie going around which was followed by, within moments, a massive traffic jam in turn 11. It turned out to be one of the memorable images from the race itself.

But the fact that NASCAR didn’t do anything about the whole situation and allowed LaJoie, Harvick, and, most importantly, Byron to score, didn’t sit well with Brett Griffin.

Speaking about this during a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Griffin claimed, “I just don’t know how you can cause a massive pileup and the #24 caused the pileup and then multiple cars drive by the scene of the accident and then after that, the track gets completely blocked and then we roll off and then #24 is allowed to restart the race, I think what was the 10th position.”

“I am a 100% spot off for William Byron, not only causing the wreck but getting to essentially retain where he was on the racetrack.”

Chicago wasn’t all that pleasant for Byron

Heading into Chicago, William Byron was aware of where the drivers could struggle on the street course track, as he had expressed his concerns in a conversation with Denny Hamlin. But despite the awareness, his weekend didn’t exactly go pleasantly.

Of course, there was the incident during the race before which he was looking pretty solid to finish in a good position. He could’ve come away with a top 5 finish if not for that turn 11 incident. But even apart from that, Byron faced many issues during practice and qualifying. He started the race 22nd and finished 13th, which ensured that he fell just shy of being the leader in points, trailing Martin Truex Jr. by only 9 points.

But the question is, had NASCAR dealt with Byron after the turn 11 incident, could it have affected his finishing position?

This question, in the context of the regular season championship, could turn out to be a big one even though he’s already in the playoffs with 3 wins, enjoying his best season in the Cup Series so far.