“That’s What I Miss”: NASCAR Fans Still Not Over Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Big Shakeup for This Season

In November 2024, following the conclusion of the NASCAR season, Brett Griffin announced that the 2024 season of Dirty Mo Media’s Door Bumper Clear podcast was his final one. Renowned for his sharp wit and fearless commentary, Griffin, alongside Freddie Kraft and TJ Majors, became a fan-favorite trio, delivering unfiltered humor and unapologetic jabs at drivers, teams, and NASCAR’s broader landscape.

Since Griffin’s departure, Kraft has remained with DBC, now joined by Tommy Baldwin Jr. and Karsyn Elledge to keep the podcast rolling. Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner of Dirty Mo Media — the powerhouse behind DBC and other popular shows — brought TJ Majors onto The Dale Jr. Download podcast, ensuring the voice of veteran spotters continues to resonate.

Launched ahead of the 2016 NASCAR season, Door Bumper Clear thrived for years on the seasoned perspectives of its co-hosts, all veteran spotters with deep roots in the sport. Griffin, known for spotting for Elliott Sadler, Jeff Burton, and Clint Bowyer, also filled in for Richard Childress Racing during the 2024 campaign.

Early in his career, he served as a public relations representative for Sadler, leveraging CITGO Petroleum’s sponsorship with Wood Brothers Racing. More recently, he brought in Kaulig Racing sponsorship through his firm, SpotOn Activations. Yet, it’s his spirited presence on the podcast that fans have sorely missed.

Recently, a fan-created video circulated on social media, captioned “Us @DirtyMoMedia Door Bumper Clear fans had it so good with @SpotterBrett,“ featuring Griffin’s memorable takes — from his distaste for toes to his blunt advice on throwing the first punch in a brawl — likely a nod to the Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scuffle.

Us @DirtyMoMedia Door Bumper Clear fans had it so good with @SpotterBrett pic.twitter.com/6URiX1HWMG — Low Minimum (@low_minimum) May 31, 2025

The clip reignited nostalgia, with fans flooding the comments: “Agreed, DBC just isn’t the same…”, “He def has some controversial takes but that’s what I miss. The show is kind of dry now,” and “It’s not even close to the same now.”

One fan summed it up, comparing the new and the old DBC crew, saying, “The new crew does ok. But I miss the show with TJ, Brett, and Freddie. Their analysis of a race from the roof (+other shenanigans) made the pod great.”

Despite the new crew’s efforts, having already aired sixteen episodes that have garnered solid reception, loyal listeners eagerly await Griffin’s next move, hoping to hear his unfiltered insights on the unfolding drama of the 2025 NASCAR season.