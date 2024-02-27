mobile app bar

Why the Atlanta Finish WAS NOT the Best NASCAR Race Ever as Per Bubba Wallace Insider

Srijan Mandal
Published

Bubba Wallace insider on why the Atlanta finish WAS NOT the best NASCAR race ever

Bubba Wallace and the Atlanta photo finish.

Last weekend’s race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway was probably one of the best races NASCAR has seen in a while. The race yielded ten caution periods and a whopping 48 lead changes. Ultimately it was Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez who found himself in victory lane after having crossed the finish line 0.003 seconds ahead of defending champion Ryan Blaney and 0.007 seconds ahead of Kyle Busch. Despite the incredible race, Bubba Wallace insider Freddie Kraft believes that this was not the best race ever to take place in the sport’s 76-year-long history.

While speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Wallace’s spotter mentioned, “It was a great race, but it was a plate race. It’s the best plate race we have had so far.”

He added, “But I think there’s been races where you look and see that the drivers are driving the sh*t out of the car and you’re like wow that was impressive. It might not be a three thousands of a second finish but what they did and competing like that with each other…” Despite not ranking the race as the best overall, Kraft did acknowledge that it was “the best Next Gen race ever”.

Fellow spotter TJ Majors wouldn’t consider a plate race to be the best Next Gen Race

Speaking further into the conversation, fellow spotter TJ Majors chimed in and said, “I don’t know if I could give a plate race the best Next Gen race because there’s just too many circumstances that lead up to the finish of that how somebody wins the race…” 

Soon after Brett Griffin stepped in and said that it was not that they didn’t like the race. They did enjoy it and even called it the best Superspeedway race with the Next Gen car. But in their opinion, it was not their favorite race to have ever taken place with this specific generation of the car.

Sure there may have been far better races in the history of the sport that were not at plate racing tracks. But looking past that fact, the racing that transpired at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend was surely a spectacle to behold for both the drivers and the fans.

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

