Why Did Rick Hendrick Choose Jeff Gordon as His Number Two at Hendrick Motorsports?

The relationship that Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon have shared over the last three decades is something only other team owners and drivers can look at and envy. Today Gordon serves as the Vice-Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports and is all set to take over the organization when Mr. Hendrick calls it quits. But what was in Gordon that appealed to the top man so much that he made him his number two at the gargantuan racing outfit?

In his words, “Jeff is so sharp. He’s a good businessman. He knows racing and he knows talent… He’s a great ambassador for us with sponsors. When Jeff Gordon shows up, the CEO wants to be there.” In the interview on Cars and Culture, Mr. H also expressed confidence when talking about Gordon’s knack for handling both the business and racing side of things.

It is no secret that the duo are as close as it gets to being a biological father and son. Reflecting on the same thought, Mr Hendrick adds, “He signed a deal with me years ago, for a lifetime deal. We have never had a misunderstanding. We’ve never had a lawyer get involved with a contract between us. So, he’s like a son to me.”

When Hendrick signed a young Gordon back in 1992 to drive in the Cup Series, he did so despite the driver not having any sponsors of his own. The move that began as a gamble ended up paying multifold than what was expected. Over his career as a driver for the team, Gordon brought home 4 Cup Series championships and 93 career victories.

Jeff Gordon’s take on succeeding Rick Hendrick at Hendrick Motorsports

After Gordon hung up his racing suit in 2015, he moved to Fox Sports to work as an analyst for the broadcaster. After six seasons in the booth, he came home to take up the executive role at Hendrick Motorsports. An equity partner in the outfit since 1999, Gordon was always in the plans of Mr Hendrick. But the champion himself isn’t that focused on taking the helm when Hendrick walks out the door.

He said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer, “You know, I’m not really a big title guy. I was a driver for my whole life. I just know that I’m Vice Chairman and I get to work alongside some great people… I like to just say I do my part; I don’t know where I rank.”

Despite Gordon’s words, Mr Hendrick has then and again mentioned in the media that he will be taking over the team. The top man’s gamble worked out stupendously in 1992. What’s to say it won’t again?