NASCAR Airspeed: Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick React to New 23XI HQ

July 15, 2023, Loudon, NH, United States of America: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Drivers, Bubba Wallace 23 and Tyler Reddick 45 get ready to qualify for the Crayon 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon NH. Loudon United States of America – ZUMAa161 20230715_zaa_a161_019 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

The NASCAR Airspeed has been one of the most talked about projects of 23XI Racing and it is now open for everyone to visit. The project is the culmination of several months of hard work by everyone involved with the team and rightfully, it is something to be proud of. The facility was opened this past week and Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick are excited about the future of the state-of-the-art facility.

Advertisement

“Terrible experience for me, wish we had the old shop, loved that better,” Wallace said sarcastically. “No, it’s nice. Everybody’s…I have all the, not really important people here but they’re watching…I’m not gonna say anything to piss them off but it’s great.”

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s really nice for people to show up and work and the environment. It’s nice to open up to the public so people can stop asking when it’s open, it’s open now.”

Reddick also echoed his teammate’s sentiments as he said that Airspeed was going to be a great home for the team. The fan element of it impressed him even more. The Airspeed lobby will be open for fans to visit on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm. There’s no doubt that there will be a lot of motorsports and even NBA fans visiting the facility on a daily basis.

There are several spots in the facility that one might be attracted to but as far as Bubba Wallace goes, his favorite place in Airspeed is highly unusual.

Bubba Wallace reveals his favorite spot in Airspeed

The driver of the #23 car loves the seat beside his crew chief Bootie Barker’s office. Anyone who has watched NASCAR: Full Speed must have noticed the array of whiskeys Barker keeps at his desk and that’s what Wallace is attracted to the most. Come to think of it, it might not be an unusual choice after all.

“Not the gym, not the sim…My seat next to Bootie’s office,” he said. Airspeed stands as a testament to 23XI Racing’s hard work and how far they have come in their brief history. It will be interesting to see how this new facility improves their on-track performance.