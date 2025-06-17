Bubba Wallace Reveals His Culinary Excursions in Mexico & How “They Are Doing It Right Down There”

Although the Mexico City race was a win for the sport, teams, and fans alike, one driver who seemed to relish the experience more than most was Bubba Wallace. First, he posted a comical video on social media showing his transformation after three days in Mexico. In the clip, he gradually shifts from barely speaking Spanish to confidently delivering full sentences, even bringing Daniel Suárez into the mix for a humorous cameo.

Advertisement

Now, Wallace has shared another slice of his international experience, this time focusing on food. In a detail revealed by Jeff Gluck, the 23XI Racing driver offered a hot take on hot sauce, comparing Mexico’s approach with what Americans encounter stateside.

According to Wallace, the dining experience in Mexico City echoed certain restaurants in the U.S. where they serve a variety of sauces ranging from mild to hottest. But there’s a twist.

According to him, in Mexico, the ‘hot’ wasn’t really that hot. It had a kick, but it was flavorful and not just a pain for the sake of it. As he put it, “When you get home, ours is stupid hot — no flavor, nothing at all. Their hottest one has a decent kick to it, but it has a tremendous amount of flavor to go with it. They are doing it right down here. I think we are just looking for who can be in the most pain in the States.”

Wallace has long shown a penchant for immersing himself in local culture. For instance, when NASCAR debuted on the streets of Chicago back in 2023, Wallace didn’t just show up to race; he showed up for the community. Wallace hosted Bubba’s Block Party, at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

The event ran from 5 to 9 p.m. and featured live performances from rapper Lupe Fiasco, a lineup of Black-owned food vendors, and a host of racing-themed activities aimed at introducing new fans to the sport.

Renowned for his advocacy and on-track skills, particularly at superspeedways, Wallace’s sense of humor often shines through in unexpected ways. Whether sharing laughs in the garage or posting playful videos abroad, he continues to connect with fans both on and off the track.