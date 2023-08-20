“That’s Just Silly”: Chase Elliott Downplays Winning Chances at Vegas-Esque Daytona

Aug 19, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott signs autographs for fans during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

After qualifying down in 15th place for the race at Watkins Glen International, Chase Elliott’s chances to win a race before the end of the playoffs seem to be running away. In case he isn’t able to outperform himself and win at the Glen, his last hope would logically be the final regular season race at Daytona International Speedway.

And the Hendrick driver is not too confident of that. Recently speaking with the media, Elliott mentioned that the chances of winning at Daytona would be the equivalent of winning a jackpot at Vegas.

Chase Elliott plays down Daytona chances, claims it’s like hitting the jackpot at Vegas



Speaking to the media ahead of the final road course race of the regular season, Elliott said, “To show up there and be in a must-win situation is like going to Vegas and having to hit the nearest slot machine for the jackpot. That’s just silly.”

Speaking about his chance at the Glen. Elliott said, “To me, this is the opportunity we have the most control over. Didn’t have a very good start on the weekend. Puts you in a tough spot. Nobody’s fault but mine that we’re in the spot we’re in.

“Hate it. It is what it is. We’ll fight (Sunday) to the last lap and hopefully, something will fall our way,” he concluded. We hope that whatever the #9 team has planned for the race on Sunday, will come to fruition. Otherwise, we all know the dreadful reality headed Elliott’s way.

How has Elliott performed at Daytona International Speedway in the past?



Let’s say, Elliott does end up at Daytona still winless, would he be able to win at the iconic superspeedway? While Elliott thinks it is a long shot to score a win here, what does the track record say about the Hendrick Motorsports driver?

Elliott scored two poles in 2o16 and 2017 during Daytona 500 event. Interestingly when he won the pole in 2016, Elliott became the youngest Daytona 500 pole sitter in history aged 20. Later on, he also managed to score his third pole at the track during the 2018 season for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

However, it has been the win that remains elusive for Elliott. Therefore, if he heads into the final regular race of the season winless, there are not many positives that would indicate a win for him. In fact, his last chance truly seems to be this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen.