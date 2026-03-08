Joey Logano Just Can’t Overstate What It Means to Drive for Roger Penske

Joey Logano is one of Team Penske’s most successful drivers ever. The 35 year old has won three Cup Series championships and given team owner Roger Penske plenty to be proud of. But if you ask Logano, he would insist that it’s a bigger deal for him to be driving for Penske than the other way around.

Logano is the one who feels proud to be part of such a renowned organization and to work for someone like Penske. That pride stems from the professional and fiercely competitive culture Penske has built within the team.

After winning pole position for the race at Phoenix Raceway, Logano was asked what the team has meant to him on both a personal and professional level. He responded by explaining why he, or any other Team Penske employee, would find it difficult to work for anyone else.

“As a driver for him, or even someone just on the team, those are the people that you want to be around,” Logano said. “Somebody that’s gonna do something the right way, that’s gonna do it in a professional way, but is also very competitive and wants to win no matter what it is. Business. Racing. You name it, he’s gonna want to be the best at it.”

“I say this all the time, but you can’t soar like an eagle when you’re working with turkeys, and he’s an eagle. Those are the ones you want to attach to.”

Logano considers himself fortunate to have a longstanding association with the team. And, like many others, he has also learned that success will eventually come when you stay by Penske‘s side.

Logano takes pride in being a Team Penske driver

There is another reason Logano feels great about himself when he puts on the yellow-red suit every race weekend and climbs into his No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Only the best among the best have represented Team Penske throughout history. To be one among them is a wild dream come true for him.

“You see the list of legends that have driven for him, and it’s ridiculous,” he added. “So, to have your name be part of that, it’s something I take a lot of pride in, and I don’t take that lightly. Those guys are the ones who built the company over 60 years, and then for us to have the opportunity to carry the flag and continue that, that’s really special.”

Thanks to Penske’s leadership abilities, his team has been able to get all the tiny details, such as performing under extreme pressure correctly. At the end of the day, they are what separate the winner from the runner-up. Logano will be keen to weave his magic once again this season and secure a fourth championship.