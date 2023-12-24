Bubba Wallace Takes Kyle Larson’s “Queue Up the Jokes” Invitation, Leaving NASCAR Fans in Splits

Of all the drivers in NASCAR today, Bubba Wallace has never been one to shy away from healthy banter with his peers. This time around, his latest tease was aimed towards Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports star recently posted on social media requesting people to donate him iRacing setups. He was well aware of the jokes that were coming his way in ode to his 2020 suspension, but was prepared to take them on.

Needless to say, Wallace pitched in. And his response was one that flew over the heads of many fans at first, but the dark joke that the 23XI Racing driver cracked slowly began to dawn on some.

Wallace simply wrote, “2025 cup champion right here.”

The thing is, after being suspended by NASCAR for using a racing slur in a Twitch stream of an iRacing event, Larson bounced back the following year by bringing home his first Cup Series championship. With iRacing coming up on the horizon again, Wallace couldn’t resist taking a shot at him by claiming that he could be the champion in 2025, repeating history.

Though fate hasn’t ruled this duo to be great friends on the track, they have shown each other support in their lows. During Larson’s suspension, Wallace held his back, saying, “I immediately thought of his family and kids, you know? (…) It’s a long road ahead of him, but also for our sport to rebound from that. But I think we can all learn from it and make a big impact on the sport.”

Despite their racing altercations, Bubba Wallace had wished him the best at the time. Larson’s championship season was followed up with the Las Vegas brawl when the duo pushed and shoved each other after wrecking into each other. Things did eventually calm down over time as they stuck by their friendship that has helped them scale the ranks of professional racing together. Now, with the relationship seemingly mended to a level that allows Wallace to poke fun at Larson again, fans are loving it.

Fans in disbelief over Bubba Wallace’s cheeky reminder to Larson

Back during the 2020 season, Kyle Larson was a driver for Chip Ganassi Racing. After being fired from the team in 2020 following the promotion’s suspension, he quickly found another camp with Hendrick Motorsports. The move proved him well as he cruised to being crowned the year’s best.

Though a few years have now passed since his slump and subsequent redemption, Wallace’s response served as a reminder of a tough time.

With Wallace’s tweet tickling the funny bone of the fans, there isn’t reason to believe that it wouldn’t do the same for Larson. After all, he did know to expect this.