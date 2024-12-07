“Warning!”: Kurt Busch’s Heartfelt Post With Girlfriend Lyda Moore Wins Over NASCAR Fans on Social Media

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Former driver Kurt Busch seen before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Since officially announcing his retirement in August 2023, Kurt Busch has been living his dream life. He’s been traveling to Formula 1 races, watching his brother Kyle race in USAC Midget cars, and enjoying other pursuits. Recently, he also took a vacation with his girlfriend, Lyda Moore.

Busch took to social media to share a collection of memories in the form of a video from their trip to Disneyland. His post included a variety of selfies, snapshots from the rides, several solo photos of Moore, and a video from inside a bar.

He captioned this array of images with, “Warning! Here comes my Disneyland photo dump I haven’t been here since I was 12yr old. Thanks @Disneyland we had a blast!”

Busch, who has been married and divorced twice, is currently rumored to be in a relationship with Lyda Moore, for some time. He first tied the knot with Eva Bryan after getting engaged at the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix, and the marriage followed in 2006. The couple parted ways in June 2011.

After that, he met Ashley Van Metre, and after dating for a few years the couple got engaged in August 2015, and married in January 2017; however, Ashley filed for divorce in May 2022.

Busch’s current partner, Moore, is a medical aesthetician at Laser Skin Couture in San Francisco, CA.

Seeing Kurt so content recently in his life has sparked reactions from his fans on social media. In the comments section of his post, one fan reminisced about his racing days, saying, “Miss you at the track….”

Another expressed joy at seeing him happy: “Glad to see you’re doing well..”

A fan, missing his presence in racing, commented, “I miss you in a cup car,” hopeful for his return.

Meanwhile, a staunch supporter complimented, “Looking good Kurt.”

Busch recently swapped the racetrack for the football field

Although Busch has historically devoted much of his time to motorsports, both as a spectator and participant, it appears he’s recently taken a keen interest in NFL games.

In a new Instagram post from November 25, Busch shared moments from a football game he attended, featuring a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers, accompanied by his rumored girlfriend.

He playfully captioned the post, “Took my “Missouri Girl” – a life long @chiefs fan, to see them take on the @panthers. Thanks to @_firstnationalbank and Greg Wilcox, damn good vibe. But seriously …too much football lately, let’s get it back to fast cars and racing! “

While the mention of “get back to fast cars” in his caption sparked speculation about a possible return to driving, his recent appearance at the racetrack clarified that for now, he prefers to remain a spectator, enjoying the speed from a different perspective and watch those fast cars he was in until 2022 from the stands.