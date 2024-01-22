How Is NASCAR Different From Racing in Australia in Sponsorship and Media? Shane Van Gisbergen Reveals

When Shane van Gisbergen won his debut NASCAR race last year in Chicago, a lot of the fans notched up their expectations from this 34-year-old driver. The New Zealander hence, must give it his all as he prepares for his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series. However, there are certain adjustments that he has had to make while he transitioned from the world of Australian V8 Supercars to that of NASCAR racing.

Besides having to adjust to NASCAR’s ovals, the biggest change for Gisbergen has been in dealing with the commitment of the sponsors. As a former V8 supercar sensation, van Gisbergen has had to deal with sponsors throughout the entire week before having to go to the race on Tuesdays. Whereas, in NASCAR, it doesn’t take so much to maintain the rapport with the sponsors, and certainly, the effect of the sponsorships is more.

“…here you seem to do less, but you do more. You do bigger appearances, and it means much more, you know, you meet people…It seems to have much more meaning and productiveness so it’s different but very good here,” he explained. Interestingly, that hasn’t been the only change for the race car driver.

SVG feels like the questions asked by the media in NASCAR are far better than those he used to be asked in Australia. “The questions are better,” he admitted, reflecting on the questions asked by the Australian reporters, “It’s the same s**t every time.”

Gisbergen is having a hard time adjusting to the climate change

The Auckland native now lives in the US with his family, and he has chosen the heart of NASCAR, Mooresville, North Carolina as his new home. However, the cold weather is perhaps too much for the KIWI sensation. Last Saturday, when he met the National Motorsports Press Association’s annual convention in Charlotte, the temperature was in the low 20s. Whereas in Australia, it’s mid-summer now.

“The freaking cold,” he chuckled. “That’s been a shock coming from summer. I’ve never really lived in a place this cold.” Other than that, he finds America quite enjoyable. He admitted that the weather has been perfect for training and running. Moreover, he also needs some time to adjust to the food in the States. But the good news is he doesn’t miss any particular food from Australia or even from New Zealand.

Gisbergen’s schedule for 2024 includes a full season of Xfinity along with a minimum of seven Cup Series races, packed with events at COTA, both Talladega Superspeedway races, the Charlotte ROVAL, the Grant Park 220 in Chicago, Watkins Glen, and Las Vegas. With WeatherTech as his primary sponsor, it would be exciting to watch this talented driver climb the ladders of success in the world of NASCAR.