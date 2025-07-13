Bubba Wallace Unfazed By Latest Ruling Against 23XI Racing in Lawsuit Against NASCAR

The 2025 season has taken a rough turn for 23XI Racing, and now the courtroom blows seem to be landing just as hard. Still, Bubba Wallace, the driver of the team’s No. 23 car, is taking it all in stride, placing his faith in the leadership of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan to weather the legal storm.

Advertisement

Both 23XI and Front Row Motorsports have operated under the charter system, which guarantees race entries and significant financial perks. The two teams filed a lawsuit last year after refusing to sign NASCAR’s proposed new charter agreement.

However, a major setback came last week when the Fourth Circuit denied their request for an “en banc” hearing. That decision upheld a prior ruling from a three-judge panel, which had scrapped the preliminary injunction temporarily safeguarding their charter status.

Unless a last-minute turn of events saves them, both teams stand to lose their combined six charters, three apiece, just before the Cup race at Sonoma Speedway. The implications are serious. Without charter protection, the teams may have to return millions in race earnings accumulated this season. Moreover, they’d be forced to qualify on speed for each race, with no guaranteed starting spots.

When asked during a media session at Sonoma whether he follows the details of the escalating lawsuit, Bubba Wallace remained as cool as ever. “No, honestly no,” he replied.

“Obviously, you just know the base layer of everything, but opportunities are in front of me. I’m going to keep showing up until the doors are locked or whatever, you know? So, for me, I just show up, have fun. Whatever happens, happens,” Wallace added.

On the prospect of having to race his way into each event, Wallace didn’t flinch, stating he would be concerned if he didn’t have speed in their cars, which they do. So the pressure’s already there to go out and be as fast as he can. Now, all eyes turn to co-owners Hamlin and Jordan as they chart a course through the fallout.