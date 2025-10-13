mobile app bar

Chase Elliott’s Pit Road Struggles Derail Las Vegas Playoff Race

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chase Elliott answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center.

Aug 27, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chase Elliott answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Elliott’s pit crew was ranked the second-best in the NASCAR Cup Series coming into Sunday’s race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That’s why an uncharacteristic loose tire on pit road during a service stop was definitely an aberration for the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro, and the resulting stop-and-go penalty had a serious impact on his playoff chances.

Elliott was well on course for a potential top-five finish, if not a win, possibly even beating Denny Hamlin. A strong start to the weekend for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who qualified fourth, ended in a disappointing 18th-place finish.

Even worse, Elliott left Las Vegas sixth in the point standings, 23 points below the cutoff line to advance to the Championship Four, the title-deciding race three weeks from now in Phoenix.

The Mistake Was Not On Elliott, But Uncharacteristically On His Pit Crew

The blame didn’t belong to Elliott, it rested solely with his crew, which during a Stage 2 pit stop, mistakenly allowed the errant tire to wind up in an adjacent pit stall, which was against NASCAR’s rules. To serve the penalty,  his car was assessed, Elliott was forced to circle the 1.5-mile and return to the pit-lane.

“I thought it was going pretty good for a little while at least,” Elliott said in a pit road interview. “(I) started the day strong. Thought we had our balance in a really good spot. I was kind of happy about the way it was driving, everything.

“Unfortunately we had a penalty on pit road. Just got back in traffic. I needed something pretty different balance-wise to be good back there. I probably missed a little bit on my first read. We only had a couple shots to try and help that.

“I got behind on adjustments for the track position. Couple bad decisions on that last restart. Unfortunately, yeah, got us a bad result.

Next Up Is The Always Tricky Talladega – Home of the ‘Big One’

Elliott now must have a significant rebound next Sunday at Talladega, arguably the most wildcard track in the playoffs.

He could be leading the entire race, only for a multi-car wreck on the final lap to take him out, leaving him in a must-win situation at Martinsville in the final race of the Round of Eight if the 2020 Cup champion hopes to keep his shot at a second career Cup crown.

Elliott seems resigned to his fate at the 2.66-mile tri-oval, the largest oval on the Cup circuit. “It is what it is,” Elliott said. “Everybody’s got to go (to ‘Dega). So you better learn to like it real quick because it will be here soon.”

Elliott then concluded his interview with a very poignant closing: “Try again next week.”

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these