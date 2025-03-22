“But It is Not Home”: Daniel Suarez Reveals Reality of Racing in America Amid NASCAR’s Impending Visit to Mexico

The NASCAR Cup Series is ready to go on its first international venture in over seven decades, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico, the native place of Daniel Suarez, the first Mexican driver in NASCAR. Now a resident of the USA and a seasoned competitor in the sport’s top tier, Suarez is thrilled to welcome his fellow drivers and teams to his homecountry.

Advertisement

During a guided tour of the track and the city with fellow stars Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott, Suarez expressed his enthusiasm, remarking, “I feel like you are coming to my house for the very first time.” He added that although he has adapted well to racing in the United States, which now feels like a second home, no single track in the U.S. can truly replace his roots.

While the presence of Hispanic fans and support he receives around venues such as Homestead-Miami and Texas does make Suarez feel like home in the united States, nothing compares to the real thing.

“There is no one race track I can still call home – Texas, Miami, Phoenix, and California are all like home because there are a lot of my fans – but it is not home. I grew up racing here [at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez]. I have won races here. For me, this is a very special place. My very first win in the NASCAR Mexico [Series] came here at this track on the oval [configuration],” he stated.

Sharing the joy of having the US driver for an event in his homeland, Suarez noted that despite the cultural differences, Mexican fans would be excited about the racetrack and NASCAR itself.

Before his tenure with Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Suarez competed in the NASCAR Toyota Series in Mexico for Telcel Racing and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East for Rev Racing as part of the Drive for Diversity program.

His stint in the NASCAR Mexico Series from 2009 to 2014 saw him achieve success, securing a P2-place finish in the 2013 season and a P3-place finish in 2012, marking two of his best season performances.

In addition, Daniel Suarez also amassed 11 victories in the Mexico Series. Subsequently, he transitioned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing, with whom he won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity championship, further establishing his spot in the sport.

Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott’s take on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track

During a press conference in Mexico City, held in conjunction with local race organizers and NASCAR executives, Christopher Bell expressed his admiration for the grandstand’s layout at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez following a track walk. He observed the number of grandstands facility and called it unparalleled — likely surpassing any other circuit at which NASCAR drivers have competed.

Chase Elliott also shared his favorable impressions of the venue, commenting that his initial thoughts were that the venue is a truly remarkable establishment, particularly for its versatility in hosting various events. He further noted the stadium section’s capacity to host concerts intimately and the park section’s accommodation for bicycle enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, NASCAR’s executive vice president, Steve Phelps articulated that venturing south of the border to Mexico in mid-June is a critical initiative for NASCAR, emphasizing the importance of global expansion for the sport, much like other sports.

Maintaining the core focus within US borders, Phelps asserted the significance of international exposure in enhancing the sport’s recognition. It remains to be seen how well does the international excursion pay off for stock car racing in the end.