Christopher Bell & Chase Elliott Reflect on How Upcoming NASCAR Mexico Race Venue at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez “Is Second to None”

The 2025 NASCAR season is ready to make headlines with its first international race in nearly three decades, scheduled for June. The event has already sparked a lot of interest, drawing over 200 Mexican journalists to a press conference in Mexico City. The local race organizers, NASCAR executives, and four of the sport’s luminaries — Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott — shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming race.

The quartet not only toured the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez but also immersed themselves in the local culture. Bell was particularly captivated by the grandstand’s layout after his track walk, noting, “I was just simply impressed by the facility, the amount of grandstands that the facility has is second to none — probably bigger than any other circuit we’ve competed in.”

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track, a 2.674-mile, 17-turn road course that rises over 2 kilometers above sea level, can accommodate roughly 100,000 spectators. Its challenging design features long straights, sharp turns, and varying elevations, ensuring an engaging race for both drivers and fans.

The circuit largely preserves the layout of the original 1959 track, with the major alteration being the division of the Peralta corner. But now, the course snakes through the former Foro Sol baseball stadium, offering one of Formula 1’s most distinctive scenes.

Elliott, too, was taken with the venue, remarking, “Honestly, I‘ve been really impressed. My initial thoughts are that is a pretty incredible property as a whole for the way they are able to rotate through events.”

He added, “There‘s the stadium section hosting concerts in an intimate way and the park section for bike riders. It‘s really unique and the track I think is a pretty cool layout too.” According to him, the venue offers a little bit of everything, making it a delightful experience so far.

Christopher Bell seemed excited about the layout of the grandstands in Mexico City after his track walk. pic.twitter.com/eizq03mcqx — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) February 26, 2025

However, for the upcoming NASCAR Cup and Xfinity race weekend in Mexico City, the action will happen on a modified version of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track. The adaptation will feature 14 turns instead of the usual 17, including a passage through the stadium section, setting it apart from the Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit’s layout.

Additional alterations will see NASCAR vehicles taking a right at turn four, in contrast to Formula 1’s left, and will incorporate both the straightaway and the stadium bowl portion.

Bell’s expectations on the quality of racing on the track

Bell, who has been proficient on road courses as well along with the ovals, is excited to explore the dynamics of drafting at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track.

He observed, “Whenever you get down to the end of the race, it has a great opportunity to try and outbreak someone and make a last corner move if it comes down to that. Also, the front straightaway being so long.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the draft affects us. I don’t know that we’ve been to a circuit where that we have a straightaway that might be capable of getting a tow and getting a draft run and help a pass getting into turn 1 there,” he added.

Bell believes the track presents a comprehensive challenge, necessitating adaptable NASCAR vehicles that can manage its high-speed sections effectively. He anticipates the race will be a good display of skill, where the superior driver and team can distinguish themselves given the track’s diverse characteristics.