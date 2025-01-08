“Have Money, Not Real Talent”: Austin Cindric Criticism Over Harmless Bow Tie Post Confirms Fan Frustration With Penske Driver

Austin Cindric, who wrapped up the 2024 NASCAR Cup season in 11th place during his third full-time year, is an Xfinity Series champion but hasn’t quite met fan expectations at the Cup level. The sentiment was common in a recent social media stir caused by a NASCAR on NBC post.

On their official X handle, NBC shared a collage featuring two photos of Cindric and a previous post highlighting his unique choice in neckwear due to his tuba playing in school, stating, “Austin Cindric played tuba in school, and didn’t want a regular necktie, to get in the way of him playing the notes. He’s worn a bow tie ever since.” The caption light-heartedly added, “Austin Cindric = big band guy. “

Though the post was intended in good spirits, some fans used it as a springboard for criticism. One particularly disgruntled fan suggested, “He should stick to playing tuba,” showing their frustration with his racing performance.

Amidst the eclectic comments on Cindric’s sartorial choices, one fan derisively remarked, “Big nerd, proves you only have to have money, not real talent,” hinting at Cindric’s privileged background as the son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric. Another, critiquing the 2022 Daytona 500 champion, suggested, “He should do that full time and give up driving a race car because he’s not very good at that.”

Austin Cindric = big band guy. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/K6c8hxetJ3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) January 7, 2025

Cindric, known for his distinctive bow tie at NASCAR awards ceremonies and while providing commentary for Fox Sports during NASCAR Xfinity Series race telecasts, however, is not bothered being different from others.

Before ascending to the highest level of NASCAR, Cindric spent five years in the Xfinity Series, making 133 starts and securing 13 victories. Despite this promising start, his transition to the Cup Series has been more challenging; over four years and 115 starts, he has managed only two wins, leaving fans questioning his abilities in the sport’s top tier.

Other Team Penske drivers vs Cindric

While Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have enjoyed the delight of championship wins — Logano securing titles in 2022 and 2024, and Blaney clinching his first in 2023 — Austin’s performance has yet to hit the same high notes. His strongest showing came in 2024, where he finished P11, following a P12 result in 2022 and a disappointing dip to P24 in 2023.

Cindric did, however, make strides in 2024, breaking an 85-race winless streak with a win at Gateway, which secured his spot in the playoffs for only the second time in his Cup Series career.

Unfortunately, his postseason run ended after the Round of 12. Despite flashes of promise, Cindric closed the season with seven top-10 finishes, four top-5s, and 256 laps led across 36 starts. His average finish, however, hovered at 19.9.

As Cindric continues to show signs of improvement, all eyes will be on him in the 2025 season to see if he can shift gears and elevate his performance to match the championship-winning standards set by his Penske teammates.