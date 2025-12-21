“For Me It’s Huge”: Harrison Burton Describes the Noble Impact He’s Making Alongside Toyota

Harrison Burton, currently competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, recently stepped away from the racetrack for a moment that carried significance far beyond trophies and finishing positions. Burton participated in a special celebration hosted by the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Toyota to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Holiday for Heroes, a community-driven initiative that supports active-duty service members and military veterans through Veterans Bridge Home.

This year’s event marked a meaningful milestone, as organizers announced the program had surpassed $20,000 in lifetime donations. Burton said he was proud to be part of a celebration that reflects the continued generosity of fans, partners, and visitors who have supported the cause.

For Burton, the occasion was deeply personal. He emphasized that supporting military families is not an abstract gesture, but one rooted in his own family history. Burton explained that his grandfather served in the Vietnam War, a connection that helped him understand sacrifice long before he ever climbed into a race car. That perspective, he said, has stayed with him as his own career has unfolded.

“For me, it’s huge. I’ve seen it firsthand. My grandpa was a Vietnam veteran and someone I am very close to. The things that they go through, things you just can’t imagine. It’s just amazing for me as someone who has been so privileged to live the life of driving race cars. Talking to my grandfather has been the sounding board for me,” Burton said.

The Holiday for Heroes program guests visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame throughout November and December can participate by making small, voluntary donations. While most individual contributions ranged between one and five dollars, the collective effort added up quickly, with hundreds of visitors choosing to give because modest gestures, when shared widely, can generate substantial impact.

Toyota once again matched the total amount raised, effectively doubling the contribution directed to Veterans Bridge Home. Alongside the financial support, the campaign included a tradition that has become a hallmark of the event.

Guests were encouraged to write handwritten thank-you notes to service members on a new Toyota Tundra displayed inside the Hall of Fame, transforming the exhibit into a wall of gratitude rather than a static display.

Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, emphasized the bond between motorsports and the armed forces. He remarked that few sports recognize military service as consistently as NASCAR, adding that the freedoms enjoyed across the country exist because of those willing to serve. Kelley shared those sentiments during the check presentation ceremony.

Representatives from Veterans Bridge Home echoed that appreciation, noting that the funds raised help veterans establish stability, build connections, and navigate the transition into civilian life.