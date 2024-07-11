mobile app bar

NASCAR Throwback: How Kyle Busch Overcame the Odds to Win at Pocono in 2021

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Jun 27, 2021; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch celebrates in victory lane after winning the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It might not look like it at the moment but Kyle Busch is perhaps one of the greatest drivers of this generation. He displayed his immense racecraft in the Pocono Cup Series race in 2021 which he won by over eight seconds. Given the issues he had faced on the day, this particular win might be one of his most impressive performances. Towards the end of the race, the veteran was struggling with gear and fuel issues.

Rowdy’s car had been stuck in fourth gear and he was low on fuel. In these situations, nursing the car to the finish line takes precedence over flat-out speed. Fuel management is one of the toughest aspects of motor racing and Busch managed it to perfection. It marked his fourth win on the track. After the race, he said that he extracted everything possible out of the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing car.

“Sometimes these races aren’t always won by the fastest car, but I felt we had the fastest car, even though we were in the back and behind and having to come through and persevere through being stuck in fourth gear, no clutch, all that stuff. It’s all burned out,” he told NASCAR.

The Cup Series returns to the Pocono Raceway on Sunday and Rowdy finds the odds stacked against him like never before. But if anyone can rise through adversities and secure victory, it is the two-time Cup Series champion.

Stats are in favor of a Busch masterclass at Pocono this year

His stats at the Pocono Raceway suggest that he can pull it off. He has won four times at the track before and has 10 top-five finishes. Rowdy did well in the Chicago Street Race to finish P9 so he will have some confidence going into the event on Sunday. In the last 13 starts at the track, he has finished outside the top 10 only three times.

NASCAR’s power rankings lifted Rowdy four places thanks to the Chicago result. He will be hoping for a similar performance on Sunday. The veteran racer is on the longest winless run of his career right now. Breaking it at the ‘Tricky Triangle’ would mean a lot to the two-time Cup Series champion.

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

