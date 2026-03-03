Can Tyler Reddick Break the Curse and Join Jimmie Johnson on Elite NASCAR List?

On Sunday, Tyler Reddick became the 26th driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win three or more consecutive races, and the first since 1949 to win the first three races of a season. It is an incredible achievement on its own. But what now stands in front of him is a challenge only the sport’s most elite have conquered: winning four consecutive races.

Can he join that prestigious list at Phoenix Raceway this weekend? Only two drivers in the last 30 years have won four Cup Series races in a row.

Harry Gant did it in 1991, earning him the nickname “Mr. September”. The seven-time Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson, did it in 2007. Eight times since then, a driver has won three straight races and missed out on a fourth. This puts Reddick in a high-pressure situation.

The most recent case study he can go through is that of Christopher Bell. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won three consecutive races in 2025 right at the beginning of the season. But when it came to the fourth, he stumbled. Reddick is in red-hot form right now. His Toyota is extremely fast, and he has very good chances of reaching Victory Lane again.

Tyler Reddick has a chance to do what nobody has done since Jimmie Johnson in 2007: win four races in a row. There have been many chances, but recent drivers to win three in a row have been nothing short of cursed. With how the 45 looks right now? Who knows how Phoenix will go. pic.twitter.com/oEOamwg0i7 — Brett (@brettbphoto) March 1, 2026

But it all comes down to what fate will rule. 10 drivers in history have won four consecutive races, including Gant and Johnson. Two drivers, Richard Petty and Bobby Allison, have crossed that mark and won five races in a row. Petty went a step further and set another streak of 10 consecutive wins in 1967. These are tall bars for current drivers to reach.

Does Reddick believe he can win four races in a row?

After his victory at the Circuit of the Americas, Reddick was asked if he believed he could create history by winning four consecutive races. He answered, “I think dating back to even the start of this car, we have been able to go there [Phoenix] and be knocking on the door. Last year, we had a power steering failure that knocked us out of it.”

“Two years ago, me and Denny got together, and a caution came out in the middle of the cycle. In my opinion, we go to the spring race at Phoenix, and we typically are right there. For whatever reason, we go in the fall, and we are a little bit off.” What he looks forward to the most is seeing the pace that his car offers.

The crew at 23XI Racing has been working tirelessly on making improvements to the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, and Reddick wants to see the results of that in Phoenix and in Las Vegas. If the speed is there, he could very well jump the board confidently and land in the ranks of Petty and Allison with five wins in a row.