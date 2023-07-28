“Sucks Because You Have to Race Like an A**hole”: Hailie Deegan Unleashes After SRX Race

Having spent some time in the Truck Series and also driving Xfinity on one occasion, Hailie Deegan has shown decent promise, albeit not purely statistical. Trying to expand her racing horizons and opportunities, this season she decided to join the Tony Stewart-owned SRX Series.

Following the recent race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park, Deegan was not happy, claiming that the other drivers often take advantage of the people who are nice on the racetrack such as herself, in order to gain positions.

Hailie Deegan shares her verdict on the recent SRX race



Speaking about the race, Deegan shared, “We did the fastest lap of the race. I think, and I hate to say it… These cars are good, they’re a lot of fun to drive. This racing could be a lot cleaner than it is right now.”

“It sucks because I feel like I am a pretty nice driver or I at least have been… I tried to be so nice and the nice people me, Brad, Bobby. Bobby’s really nice on the race track. He races super clean… Nothing crazy. But like those are the people who get taken advantage of… I think Brad’s wrecked every single race here… It sucks because you have to race like an a**hole in order to not get wrecked…”

Where did Hailie Deegan end up finishing at Pulaski County Motorsports Park?

Deegan ultimately finished in the 8th position in a 12-racer field. Interestingly just last weekend, at Stafford Speedway, Deegan had managed to cram in a top 5 finish, thereby cementing the fact that she can definitely drive well in the series.

Since all the cars in the SRX series have the same specs and do not hold any mechanical advantage over each other, if she is able to consistently finish in the top 5 going ahead, the future might be looking pretty promising with other formats of racing.

The 100-lap main event saw Cup Series driver Kyle Busch win on his debut. NASCAR veteran Clint Bowyer ended up in the second position, with series owner Tony Stewart finishing in the third position.