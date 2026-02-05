Donald Trump’s Monumental INDYCAR Announcement Could Lift NASCAR As Well, Claims Kenny Wallace

Donald Trump has always had an interest in motorsports, a connection that was reiterated last year when he attended the Daytona 500 just weeks into his second presidential term. That appearance, which underscored his interest in racing, reportedly cost the government $561,842.63. Now, Trump has taken a more direct step by signing an executive order on January 30, 2026, designating an INDYCAR street race through Washington, D.C.

The race will most likely be staged around the National Mall as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration. Veteran NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace believes the decision has implications beyond a single weekend on the calendar.

In Wallace’s view, presidential backing is a big validation that places racing in a more all-around national spotlight. Speaking during a recent episode of his Coffee with Kenny YouTube show, Wallace predicted that the event would trigger a rising tide for the entire sport.

“I like the IndyCar 250 up around the nation’s capital, up there in Washington DC. That’s going to be exciting. I think that is gonna lift everybody,” Wallace said.

“That’s a good deal because it’s kind of promoting racing. I mean, listen, our our our government is going, ‘Hey, we’re going to race cars.’ And I think that’s exciting. It’s going to remind everybody that racing is alive and well,” he added.

According to a White House news release, the executive order instructs the Department of the Interior and the Department of Transportation to assign an appropriate race route that showcases the majesty of the capital city and its national monuments. IndyCar will be in charge of the event, coordinating with the United States Department of Transportation, the United States Department of the Interior, and Washington, D.C.’s Executive Office of the Mayor.

The involved federal agencies will ensure that all permits, approvals, and required authorizations related to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix are cleared without delay. The mandate also covers the preparation of the infrastructure. Any roads, trails, or bridges forming part of the course should remain properly maintained and capable of supporting race operations.

President Trump and INDYCAR officials have stated that the street circuit will remain open to the public at no cost, with designated viewing areas alongside well-known landmarks tied to national identity. As with all INDYCAR events, FOX Sports will carry live coverage of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

Scheduled for August 21 to 23 this year, the event will be the first sanctioned race held in Washington, D.C., since 1801. That competition was a horse race held during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency.

During a press event inside the Oval Office, it was mentioned that at least 80 previous efforts to bring a street race to the nation’s capital had failed. Trump said that personal outreach, including phone calls and meetings with senators, cleared the final hurdles.