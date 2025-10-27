“Can’t Wait to See Him Drive”: Brad Keselowski’s Son Steals NASCAR Fans’ Hearts With Diecast Gift

Aug 10, 2025; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) looks on prior to the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. | Credits- Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Brad Keselowski’s 2025 season may not have gone down as one to remember. However, his son, Maize, born in 2023, is already stealing hearts just by his presence on the track.

The little one is turning heads for his love of die-casts. In a recent post, Keselowski shared that Maize has taken quite a liking to miniature race cars and was even spotted rolling his die-cast truck across the hood of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang.

Noah Lewis, reporter and owner of TSJSports, captured the precious moment and posted it on X, writing, “Cool moment on the grid as @keselowski ’s son plays with grandfather Bob Keselowski’s die cast on his dad’s car.”

Keselowski couldn’t resist resharing it, adding, “Maize loves some diecasts Shoutout to the fan who gave him the truck this weekend.”

Fans melted at the sight of the one-year-old carrying the family’s racing legacy forward. One commented, “Love it. Can’t wait to see him driving them trucks here in a couple years .”

Another fan said, “The tradition continues! This is so heartwarming to see .” One fan wrote, “That was awesome. So cute.” A fourth fan, somewhat cheekily, said, “Teach him how to do that on the spoiler pre race.”

Brad and Paige’s “party” of six

Keselowski and his wife, Paige, are now parents of four. In September 2025, the 2012 Cup champion introduced their fourth child, sharing a photo with Paige and their growing brood, captioned, “Officially a party of 6. Meet the newest Keselowski, Sterling Robert!”

Along with baby Sterling, the couple shares daughters Scarlett and Autumn, and their son, Maize, who arrived in November 2023. Married since February 2017, the pair has built quite the racing family.

Though victories have been scarce this season, Keselowski still holds close to moments like his Darlington win last year, a win made special by his family’s presence. “When I won Darlington with my family there, I mean, that was just … it still gives me chills thinking about it,” he said.

Fatherhood, he admitted, reshaped how he views success. He realized that once you become a dad, you start to see your accomplishments differently, through your children’s eyes. Knowing that your work earns their respect and may even inspire them for life is something no one really tells you about.

He laughed, adding that he just wants his children to think he’s “a bada**,” and moments like Darlington make that dream real. With 36 Cup Series wins, one Cup championship, and an Xfinity title across his 22-year NASCAR career, the RFK Racing owner-driver may not be done writing history, but now, he’s got four little reasons cheering him on from home.