NASCAR Fans Not Impressed by Bubba Wallace’s Crucial Michigan Move

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan might have been postponed after only 51 laps but fans saw some fantastic racing action during the initial stages of the 400-mile-long event. One of the most memorable moments of the day was Bubba Wallace making his way past Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson with just 11 laps to go during stage one. Several people believed that the 23XI Racing driver would go for the stage win but he chose to pit instead to keep track position for the second stage intact.

When the event is restarted again on Monday morning, the #23 Toyota will have track position and Wallace will be looking to take full advantage of the situation. He is only three points ahead of the playoff cutline at the moment. A race win would confirm his place in the last 16.

Bubba Wallace PASSED THEM BOTH. He rockets to the race lead past Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/oqYNDJTNsO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 18, 2024

Things did not end so well in the first stage for Wallace’s boss Denny Hamlin, however. As the #11 Toyota Camry was running behind the #23, it got loose, striking the wall and spinning off onto the infield grass. The veteran race car driver lost track position as a result. The advantage he had starting from pole position seems to have evaporated entirely at this point.

Hamlin’s uncharacteristic spin behind Wallace highlighted the Mobile, Alabama native’s good run of form of late, finishing top-five in the last couple of races and top-10 in the last three. For the Michigan race, he qualified P5, putting him in a good position to challenge for the race win. The season started with only his teammate having good form and momentum. Now, both 23XI stars are running well which is good news so close to the playoffs.

Fans criticize 23XI star despite stunning double pass

Wallace’s move on Hamlin and Larson wowed a lot of race fans. However, some were still left unimpressed. Several people have apprehensions related to Wallace‘s talent behind the wheel, with fans on social media reacting in typical fashion. “You make it sound like it was a pass for the win unbelievable,” one user commented. “You guys are trying real hard aren’t ya,” quipped another.

The 30-year-old has had to deal with a lot of criticism, sometimes unwarranted, from a section of the fans who believe that he does not belong on the track. “Needs to uber back to the trailer park where he belongs,” one user wrote. Another fan said that Larson and Hamlin were having a chat which allowed Wallace to get past. “They were just having a chat,” they commented.

The #23 will be in a good spot when the race is restarted again on Monday. It remains to be seen how the race pans out as NASCAR goes racing on Monday morning this week.