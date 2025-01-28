“I’ve Got Two Young Daughters…”: When Brad Keselowski Revealed His Biggest Motivation Behind Drive for Success in NASCAR

Brad Keselowski is one driver who needs little introduction in NASCAR circles. The Michigan native has been involved in the sport’s top tier since 2008, challenging for wins and championships along the way. Heading into the 2025 season, the 40-year-old owner-operator revealed the driving force that motivates him to win races and championships, and how it is rooted deeply in family ties.

Post the 2024 Daytona 500, in a podcast episode of The Extra Point, when asked about the wellspring of his relentless energy, Keselowski revealed, “I’ve got great purpose right now. I really want to win races and prove myself to this opportunity and fulfill that potential. I’ve got two young daughters and I really want them to see me in Victory Lane.”

For Keselowski, “That would mean a lot… and that’s a big sense of purpose that I think drives motivation.” After wrapping up the previous season ranked P13 overall, with a win at Darlington Raceway, nine top-fives, and fourteen top-ten finishes, Keselowski proved his passion for the sport not only by racing on the track but by managing the dual responsibilities of being an effective owner at RFK Racing

With the team expanding to a three-car operation this season, including Ryan Preece behind the wheel of the third entry, it will be intriguing to see how Keselowski navigates the complexities of his dual leadership roles with the same competitive drive as he continues his quest for racing excellence.

Keselowski states a condition for championship wins to happen

Keselowski emphasized that while the driver’s skill in maneuvering the car throughout the season is paramount, the orchestration of pit stops, adept handling of cars at different tracks, and sidestepping calamities are equally pivotal. Moreover, flawless execution by the team is essential to avoid jeopardizing their efforts.

In a reflective moment during the interview, Keselowski, who hadn’t tasted victory in a Cup race for nearly three years at that point, was asked about the valuation of his previous triumphs. He responded, “Yes! I appreciated them before and I appreciate them today. But also know that you know a large part of this sport still relies on just all the pieces coming together at the right time.”

Now at 40, Keselowski is contemplating the twilight of his career. He aspires to secure another championship by delivering peak performances. This season, however, all eyes are keenly set on the seasoned racers, including Keselowski, who will take on the challenges of the 2024 season, with new challenges such as a race in Mexico for the first time.