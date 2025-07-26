mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Wants NASCAR to Dump the Playoff Format In Favor of Full-Season Points System

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Mar 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during Cup Series qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Chase Elliott has had it with the NASCAR playoffs, even though that same playoff system helped him win the 2020 Cup championship.

The veteran Hendrick Motorsports driver on Friday called upon NASCAR to eliminate the 16-driver, four-round playoff structure and revert back to the way it used to be in his father Bill’s era: a full-season points system.

“We’ve had a really good and competitive battle to the regular season (championship) over the last two or three years,” Elliot said during media availability Friday at Indianapolis. “It’s really been pretty tight all the way down to (the end of the 26-race regular season finale) Daytona.

“If you just take that as your sample set over the first 26 weeks, it looks pretty solid to me.”

That’s when Elliott, who comes into this Sunday’s Brickyard 400 atop the NASCAR Cup standings, dropped his bombshell.

“The system would be just fine if you just had a full season (and no playoffs),” Elliott said. “And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let’s celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good.”

“Motorsports does not have to be like everybody else to be successful. And I’ll stand by that till I get done (retires).”

Elliott Has At Least One Fellow Driver In His Corner

Even though they’ve had their differences and run-ins on the racetrack, another guy who has the playoff system to thank for his earning the Cup championship in 2012 is Brad Keselowski, who agrees with Elliott’s take on a full-season points system.

“Strikes me just now, part of what’s holding the Nextgen car back in popularity is that the parity it has generated can’t be recognized and celebrated in a playoff format,” Keselowski wrote on X/Twitter.

“The small sample size of races in the current format creates a natural oblivious state to the excellence this car requires from teams and drivers to get weekly results. Or in short: What Chase said.”

But Elliott is also a realist. He and his fellow drivers can say how much they hate the current playoff system 24/7, but their comments aren’t going to change anything. It’s up to NASCAR’s top officials to decide if the current playoff system should continue, or whether it’s run its course.

“It’s a situation that I’m never going to have the keys to, and neither are y’all (the media),” Elliott said. “It’s fun to talk about and I appreciate that, but we don’t make the rules, right?”

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

