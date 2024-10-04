mobile app bar

Carl Edwards Backflip: Origins Of The Iconic NASCAR Celebration

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carl Edwards Backflip: Origins Of The Iconic NASCAR Celebration

Carl Edwards does his signature back flip after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn., on Saturday, April 23, 2011. © Jeanne Reasonover / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR has never lacked creativity when it comes to iconic race-winning celebrations. Kyle Busch does his trademark bow, Ross Chastain smashes a watermelon, and Shane van Gisbergen throws a football into the stands to name a few. However, Carl Edwards’ backflips might just be the fandom’s favorite. The Hall of Famer recently revealed the origins of the infamous celebration, ahead of a broadcast for NASCAR.

“Alright, so the backflip origin story. I was watching a World of Outlaws race. This guy won the race. He got out. Did a backflip. It was Tyler Walker. I was like, ‘This is the craziest thing ever!’ So, I started doing it at Capital Speedway in Holts Summit (Missouri) in the dirt car and then was fortunate enough to win our first race in the No. 99 truck in Kentucky and I thought, ‘Why not?”

It does come as a shock that Edwards copied the flip from another driver but it is no less admirable because of that. He went on to explain how he felt every time he did a flip and said, “You’re standing there and the crowd’s cheering and you’ve just won a race, it was just a perfect expression for just how excited I was.” Performing the flip was perhaps the only thing better than watching it.

Edwards isn’t sure of how many flips he has done over his career. He won 28 races in the Cup Series, 38 in Xfinity, and six in Trucks. The math is pretty simple. It has been a while since he pulled the celebration off but it is unlikely that fans will get to see him do so once again. Fortunately, there is enough footage from the past to look at and hype the legend up.

Edwards’ career as one of the top drivers of the 21st century

“If you’re looking for a driver, you’re looking for me,” is what Edwards would tell team owners when handing out his business card. He worked as a teacher while chasing a career in professional motorsports. His resilience led him to the gates of Roush Fenway Racing and a ride in the Truck Series.

His success there soon gave him entry to the Xfinity and Cup Series. He won the Xfinity championship in 2007 and finished in the top two in the standings for five straight years. He spent 13 years in the premier tier during which he collected several accolades.

He won the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500 in 2015. He finished second in the standings twice and heartbreakingly lost the title to Tony Stewart in 2011 through a tiebreaker. Despite the lack of a Cup Series championship, he stands tall as one of the Greatest 75 Drivers in NASCAR.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these