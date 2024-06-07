Carson Hocevar Makes NASCAR Proud, Rallies for Tornado Recovery Fundraiser

Carson Hocevar flew home to Portage, Michigan this week to help raise funds for those who suffered damage from the F2 tornado that struck the area last month. The fundraiser was organized by the Zeigler Automotive Group, Hocevar’s sponsor in the Cup Series. The proceeds from the event on Wednesday, approximately $30,000, will help people with damage that’s not covered by insurance.

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Zeigler headquarters in Kalamazoo for the night and the chance to see Hocevar’s #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. The driver appreciated his sponsor for putting the event together and said, “I’m just the lucky one to be able to do this and help and be a part of a night to hopefully put some money towards a really good cause.”

His generosity in dropping his work and going to his native and helping those in need is viewed greatly by the community. The President of Zeigler Group said, “He lives in North Carolina right now and he said, ‘I’ll drop anything, this is the most important thing going on in the world right now is to help my community that’s in need.” Notably, it’d been Hocevar who’d put the entire fundraiser into motion.

The COO of Ziegler Group, Sam D’Arc, noted that the driver had been very concerned about the well-being of the people in his hometown and wanted to do something that’d help them. He continued to express that Hocevar has been doing a wonderful job from behind the wheel this season and that there is more great racing to come from him.

Was Carson Hocevar’s family hurt in the F2 tornado?

Hocevar’s family itself wasn’t hurt by the tornado but his father’s shop was. Thanks to a windowless room in the shop, his father had been able to protect himself until the storm blew over. The driver told Bob Pockrass in an interview, “Our roof was torn up, luckily it didn’t come off, my dad was in there holding on to the door…there was a metal door there with no windows that he can kind of be sheltered.”

Driving for Spire Motorsports in his first full-time Cup Series season, Hocevar has brought in two top-10 finishes so far. His best result yet came last Sunday at Gateway when he sped to finish in eighth place. He sits 21st in the points table heading to the next race, which is at the Sonoma Raceway.