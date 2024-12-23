Chandler Smith Relationship Timeline: Details About Children and Marriage of the NASCAR Driver

Chandler Smith, who will be behind the wheel of Front Row Motorsports’s Ford F-150 in the Truck Series next season after a solid P5-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year, is also a devoted family man with two children. Securing a ride for 2025 was paramount, even if it meant stepping down from Tier-2 to Tier-3 competition, to ensure stability for his growing family.

Advertisement

Smith’s personal life is as eventful as his racing career. He first crossed paths with his future wife, Kenzie Grams, during their high school years at Pickens High School in Jasper, Georgia.

They were part of the 2020 graduating class, who fell for each other at ages 16 and 15, respectively. The turn of the new year in 2021 marked a new beginning for the couple as Smith proposed.

They tied the knot on July 17, 2021, and Smith shared the milestone with his followers on Instagram, posting a heartwarming photo of their wedding kiss.

His caption brimmed with joy: “Today I married the woman the good lord made for me. Today is a day that’ll always be a day I wanna relive over and over and over. But holy cow finally, I’ve been waiting to marry this amazing woman and finally did it!!! Everyone, here’s to the Smiths. I love you… Mrs. Smith… Dang that’s gotta good ring to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandler Smith (@csmith_racing)

A year into their marriage, Smith marked the occasion with a heartfelt anniversary post, featuring a photo of the couple exchanging vows, as they held each other’s hands. He expressed his deep gratitude and love:

“One year ago today I married the woman God made me for… One year ago today, the Lord officially Merged our souls together as one. I thank God every day for making me for such an amazing woman that is about to be a momma! I love you so much my purpose and happy anniversary.”

As per a 2022 Facebook post by Kenzie Grams, it was love at first sight for the young pair. Accompanied by a selfie, Grams confessed she was instantly smitten by Smith’s piercing blue eyes and dark hair — a connection so strong, it was unstoppable.

The Smiths’ journey took an exhilarating turn in February 2022 when they shared the news of expecting their first child. Chandler Smith Jr. came into their lives in August 2022.

Not long after, in May 2023, the couple announced they were expecting again, and in October 2023, they welcomed their second son, Noble Jacq Smith, expanding their family and joy.

Smith on balancing driving and family life

During an insightful July interview with Jeff Gluck for his “12 Questions” segment, Smith delved into the complexities of juggling his racing career with family life.

He candidly shared that there was a phase where he struggled to maintain a balance. Hence, they built a new home in North Carolina’s Piedmont region to help create a clearer separation from work.

He shared, “That change was a really big deal. With moving, there are definitely sacrifices to be made. My Mondays are crazy as far as travel; I drive three to four hours between my house, going to JGR, doing sim…”

“Then when you calculate how much time I’m on the simulator, my Monday is slammed. But after that, pretty much from Tuesday to Thursday, I am non-existent. You don’t hear from me. I’m off the grid.”

With his upcoming stint in the FRM truck series, Smith will have a lighter schedule, which may promise more quality time to spend with his family.