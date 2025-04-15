Denny Hamlin Exposes Sad Reality of NASCAR Amid Former Joe Gibbs Driver’s Unlucky Situation

After spending two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chandler Smith is back behind the wheel full-time in the Truck Series in 2025. This marks his first full-time campaign in the division since 2022, now representing Front Row Motorsports.

Advertisement

Heading into the season, the 22-year-old found himself at a crossroads, uncertain of what the next chapter in his racing career would hold. But with a recent statement win at Bristol, where he held off Kyle Larson and halted his bid for a triple sweep, Smith is regaining his footing and confidence, as noted by Denny Hamlin.

In 2024, Smith drove the #81 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. This season was marked by strong performances, including two wins, 15 top-fives, and a fifth-place finish in the final standings. However, he was ultimately replaced. This forced him to move back to the Truck Series.

While stepping down might have seemed like a blow to some, Hamlin explained on his podcast that wins like the one at Bristol are more than just numbers on a board — they serve as confidence boosters, both for the driver and for teams taking notice of who’s rising to the occasion.

The JGR veteran weighed in on Smith’s potential, stating, “I think Chandler’s a very good driver and really arguably was the best Xfinity driver that they had last year for probably most of the season… He can have fun, and build up his resume, and hopefully get the call in Xfinity one day.”

However, Hamlin didn’t shy away from addressing the hurdles associated with the same. He noted, “The problem with Xfinity is it’s just 90% pay driver. So it’s going to be really really tough to break through, especially in a top-notch ride. I don’t know, it’s going to be really really hard with kind of the model of the Xfinity Series.”

He emphasized that despite Smith’s talent and proven results, the current business model of the Xfinity Series leaves little room for merit alone to open doors. Breaking into a competitive seat, he implied, may take more than just raw speed.

To some extent, even Smith understands the finer points of the sport’s behind-the-scenes workings. In December of last year, at a time when his future remained uncertain and no ride had been confirmed, Smith offered an honest perspective on life as a NASCAR driver.

While he called it “the best job imaginable,” he noted that the actual driving makes up only about 10% of what the role truly demands.

He explained that the NASCAR terrain is governed heavily by its business side, one where opportunities often hinge less on raw talent and more on financial backing. Smith admitted that if a driver doesn’t have a major partner backing them, getting into a competitive seat becomes almost impossible.

With that in mind, Smith focused on selling himself as a brand, seeking the sponsorship support necessary to stay in the game.

Eventually, on December 20, 2024, Smith announced his return to full-time Truck Series competition with FRM.

That said, Smith’s performance in the Truck Series this season is already turning heads. In the first six starts, he has won one race and finished inside the top 10 every time, including two top-fives. If he continues to stack results like these, his path back up the ladder may become hard to ignore.