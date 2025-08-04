mobile app bar

Chase Briscoe Calls for Key Change at Iowa Speedway to Improve NASCAR’s Next Gen Racing Product

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has raced only twice at Iowa Speedway: last year was its debut and then Sunday, when William Byron rallied to earn the win.

But there’s one driver who wasn’t happy to finish second, coming in 1.192 seconds behind Byron. In fact, Chase Briscoe is calling for one key change at the 0.875-mile short oval.

“I feel like we kind of maximized the strategy that played out there,” Briscoe told Frontstretch.com after the race. “I got to William and once I got there, just kind of died. I didn’t really have anything else left. He was able to drive away there. So he did a really good job.”

Briscoe then slightly sighed and gave his critique of the track. But a point of reference here: Iowa Speedway repaved all four corners a month before last year’s inaugural Cup race there. That’s right, just the corners, not the front or back stretch.

“I wish they’d repave this place all the way to the wall, just so we could have more room to move around,” Briscoe said. “This is such a track position race, with the dirty air and stuff and you’re kind of limited with where you can run. So maybe we’ll come back next year and hopefully they’ll repave it all the way to the wall…

“It’s definitely really difficult to pass. You’re so limited. The racetrack’s only two or three lanes wide and you just take the guy’s air. If we had the old surface, it’d be unbelievable. As soon as we get on the old pavement, you just start spinning the tires.

“It would be awesome but obviously we don’t have that, but hopefully they can repave it to the wall just because then you can at least get out of the way, run some different places and I think it’d be back to the old Iowa real quickly.”

Briscoe has a strong racing resume at Iowa. In addition to his runner-up showing in Sunday’s race (finished 28th in last year’s inaugural Cup race there), Briscoe also has three Xfinity Series starts there, including one win and three top-10 finishes. And in one race in a truck, he has a top-10 finish.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these