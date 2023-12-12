Kurt Busch on $1 Million Feud With Brother Kyle Busch: “You Still Have a Lot to Learn”

Early into Kyle Busch’s career, he was involved in an all-out feud with his elder brother and 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch. The feud stemmed from a racing incident where everyone was out giving their best to win a million dollars in the All-Star race. Years after their incident, the two brothers finally shared the details describing the series of events, the animosity, and how their grandmother got them to talk to one another once again.

While speaking in an interview two years ago, the younger Busch mentioned, “The issue was the All-Star race 2007 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.” Kurt then chimed in, “The All-Star race has no points. It’s all about a million bucks a million dollars for the winner. There’s all that slang and talk and trash talk about how you would wreck your own mom to win a million bucks.”

Then the RCR driver added, “Comes to the final segment we’re both running in the top five and there is just enough room for me to fit my car underneath Kurt to make it three wide down the front stretch… And he says there wasn’t enough room there, which the fact of the matter was I got there so there was enough room there…”

The camera cuts to Kurt once again as he says, “He is beyond the low groove and I’m like, really wait a minute. And when I pinned him down a little bit, of course, he lost control of his car, and then I’m trying to get out of the way and he ends up clipping me.”

Kyle then explained how the argument could blame either of them, but the result of that impact wrecked both the brothers out of contention. The elder brother then mentioned that since both would be pointing fingers at each other for the mistake, the difference of opinion lasted for a long time between each other. Thereafter, the brothers just decided to stop talking to each other.

Kurt added, “It was me still trying to hold my ground as the older brother, and you still have more to learn. And he, of course, like any little brother, has little brother syndrome. I’m going to do everything better, faster, and quicker than you.”

How did Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch reconcile after that incident?

Speaking further, the brothers mentioned how their grandmother would see them just not together, and at one point, she had enough of their feud. Kurt explained, “She’s like boys, I need my boys. I don’t need this animosity. I don’t need this stress level at the dinner table. You boys need to put that behind you. And it was okay, yes, Grandma.”

Although right after, Kyle stated that even though they would be together at Christmas parties, they would not speak with each other for another year.

Lastly, the younger Busch said that Kurt finally admitted that it was him who was responsible for the wreck. Kurt apparently told this to the two-time Cup Series champion during his 200th win party. Years have passed by since that incident and since then, the brothers have grown closer than ever, leaving their past in the dust.