Everything About Kyle Busch’s $4.5 Million Estate That Just Got Listed for Sale

Kyle Busch lives in his multi-million dollar mansion at Lake Norman with his wife and kids. Being the successful NASCAR driver that he is, he has come to own other expensive residential properties as well. In a recent update, it has come to light that he is now ready to take one of those properties out of his portfolio.

Advertisement

Busch owns a 35.23-acre plot in Cleveland, North Carolina. On this plot sits an approximately 15,000-square-foot barndominium with four bedrooms. He has now put the entire estate up for sale with an asking price of $4.5 million. The place is designed exclusively for automotive and off-roading enthusiasts and features two independent living quarters.

The list of luxury amenities knows no end — private fuel storage, underground garages, a saltwater pool, a private bar, a basketball court, and more. So, why is he selling such a prime piece of real estate?

Busch wrote on social media, “We love this piece of land and the amazing barndominium, but right now we just don’t have enough time to spend there. We can’t wait for someone to love it as much as we have!”

FOR SALE We love this piece of land and the amazing barndominium but right now we just don’t have enough time to spend there. We can’t wait for someone to love it as much as we have! • 14,983 Sq Ft Barndominium

• 35 Acres

• More info on Zillow Contact Josh Tucker at… pic.twitter.com/1Gqb3jquJM — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 3, 2025

Interestingly, Busch wasn’t the first NASCAR name tied to this property. The Deegan family owned this property before it came into his hands. Marissa Deegan, mother of Hailie Deegan, explained on her Instagram handle why they decided to sell it in 2023.

She wrote, “Little did we know God had other plans for us, and since we love and support what our kids do, Florida is our home base now! Luckily, I enjoy building and decorating, and don’t mind doing it over and over again along with everything else. Can’t wait to see who gets to enjoy this compound next.”

Little did she know the estate would soon be bought by a two-time Cup Series champion. It remains to be seen who the next owner will be.

Busch isn’t the only NASCAR icon trying to offload a residence. The retired superstar Martin Truex Jr. recently listed his European-style mansion in Lake Norman up for sale as well. With an asking price of $7.5 million, it is one of the most attractive and luxurious properties in the area. Notably, buying it would make the new owner neighbors with former Carolina Panthers player Christian McCaffrey.

The mansion was built in 2010 and is nestled on a 4.82-acre plot. It features several attractions such as a carriage house, a large garage, astounding views of Lake Norman, a separate entertainer’s level, and an infinity pool.