Did NASCAR Really Favor Kyle Larson Over Ryan Blaney at the End of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis?

Defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was not a big fan of NASCAR’s decision-making after Sunday’s race in Indianapolis. Victory had slipped through his fingers right before the green flag waved for the final restart and Brad Keselowski, who was on the front row alongside him, drove to the pit road. Kyle Larson took the No. 6 car’s spot on the inside lane and catapulted to victory.

Blaney contended, in his car’s radio and to the press in the aftermath, that NASCAR had shown Larson favoritism by letting him take advantage of Keselowski’s situation. He vented out, “There is no f***ing way he gets to jump up a row and I get f***ing screwed because someone ran out of gas. That’s f***ing bullshit NASCAR and you fucking know it and something better change. They just gave it to him.”

NASCAR Senior VP of Competition Elton Sawyer discusses the final restart and finish of the #Brickyard400. pic.twitter.com/0VNUaFkBdD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 22, 2024

Such remarks from the driver had forced NASCAR’s Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, to explain his analysis that led them to turn a blind eye to what transpired. “We had already gone through the choose process,” he told NASCAR. “We were coming to green when the No. 6 pulled off, which allowed the No. 5 to pull up, which transferred the control vehicle to the No. 12.”

“Hindsight, I think we still let it play out the way it did. We will discuss that more. If we had thrown the caution, hypothetically, we wouldn’t have gone through a choose process. The No. 12 would’ve been the control vehicle but he wouldn’t have gotten lane choice. That’s the way the rule was written.” Sawyer’s breakdown would do little to strike the bitterness out of Blaney’s mouth but it sure does offer some respite.

Kyle Larson responds to Blaney’s accusations of favoritism

Blaney has never been one to hold his words back when inside his car. And he wasn’t so in Indianapolis either. He launched a string of profanities at Larson, angered by losing out on a potential win. “That’s ridiculous,” he said. “They just GAVE it to him (Larson). It’s f*cking over, I’m on the top. I ain’t gonna win from the top. Gave it to f*cking golden boy. Son of a b*tch.”

The Hendrick Motorsports star, however, chose to respond to these words more calmly. He responded to a tweet about Blaney’s remarks by sarcastically thanking NASCAR for favouring him.

The victory was Larson’s fourth of the season and he now sits at the top of the points table once again. Blaney will have enough time to cool off now as the sport takes a two-week break before returning to race in Richmond next month.