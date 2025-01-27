“It’s Just Silly”: Roger Penske’s Historic Run of Dominance Misses Just One Jewel in the Trophy Cabinet

Roger Penske drives his golf cart along pit lane Sunday, May 26, 2024, ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Global motorsports icon Rodger Penske’s organization — Team Penske — has dominated every genre of racing in the country. Be it NASCAR, IndyCar, or sportscar racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, they have collected trophies everywhere. However, if there is one accolade that escapes the 61-year-old team owner’s grasp, it is a victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

Advertisement

Fans reacted to the same fact during a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) started by notable NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi. He listed out Penske’s achievements from the past two-plus years as fans joined in. “An historic run of dominance. It’s just silly,” summed up one follower.

Among Team Penske’s accomplishments over the past two-plus years: –Two Indy 500 wins

–Two Rolex 24 wins

–Two Cup Series championships

–2024 IMSA GTP championship

–2024 WEC championship — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) January 26, 2025

“Team Penske is on fire,” wrote another while a third stated the obvious, writing, “Now they need a le mans win.” Another person, singing praises for Penske’s leadership and team-building ability, said, “par for the course for the captain. very impressive org he’s built.”

The past two years have been exceptional for the organization. Their trophy cabinet grew with the addition of two NASCAR Cup Series championships with Joey Logano (2024) and Ryan Blaney (2023).

Then this year, there was Felipe Nasr’s victory at the 24 hours of Daytona this weekend, making it two consecutive wins (2024 and 2025) with the #7 Porsche 963 in the GTP Class. They also have two Indy 500 titles.

Despite winning the World Endurance Championship (WEC) title in 2024, the championship which features the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans as a round, victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe remains out of grasp for the organization. The #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry finished in P4 during last year’s running of the endurance race, with ultimate bragging rights going the way of Ferrari and factory team efforts.

“When you look at the history of our racing team, it goes back with Porsche to the 917. I’ve been associated with Porsche as a dealer for many, many years. When you think of our ability to take the opportunity to win at Daytona in 2024, Indianapolis in 2024, now we’ve got to win Le Mans so that’s our goal,” said Penske last year ahead of his 2024 Le Mans entry.

Whether the veteran team owner can bag the elusive victory this year or not remains to be seen. The 93rd edition of the famed event is scheduled to go live this year on the 11th-15th of June.