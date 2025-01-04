Chase Briscoe Enters “Racecar Drivers Aren’t Athletes” Debate With Hilarious Post, Fans Join In the Amusement

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently took to social media to mock the notion of how drivers in almost every form of motorsports often have to prove their athleticism despite the physical nature of racing. “And they say racecar drivers aren’t athletes,” wrote the future Joe Gibbs Racing driver, with an AI-generated video of himself in all sorts of athletic scenarios.

Seen in the boxing ring throwing punches to dunking basketballs on the court, NASCAR fans joined in on the fun as Briscoe’s light-hearted post resonated with the fans. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” wrote one fun, sarcastically poking at the authenticity of the video. “Wow Chase Briscoe is All Terrain,” exclaimed another.

This is the best thing I’ve seen in a while 😂👏🏻 — Luke Wyszomirski (@DegenGamblR86) January 3, 2025

Taking the joke further, some fans mentioned that the video did not feature the future #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver winning the Stanley Cup in NHL and wrote, “There should be at least one clip of you winning the Stanley Cup.”

Meanwhile, one fan appreciated Briscoe’s athleticism all while wearing his red firesuit and said, “Give Briscoe some credit for doing all this in the same outfit!”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s take on whether NASCAR drivers are athletes or not

The veteran driver turned broadcaster and team owner in the sport, Dale Jr. had his thoughts on whether drivers in modern-day NASCAR should be considered athletes in the broader realm of sports or not.

Elaborating on the topic back in June 2024, Junior said, “There might be other drivers that physically don’t have themselves in the best shape, they’re not as concerned about what they’re putting in their body.”

“Would I call that individual an athlete? Probably not. Can you be an athlete and a great race car driver? You can… Can you be a great race car driver and not be athletic? Yes.”

While the JR Motorsports owner’s perspective might initially seem dismissive of stock car racing drivers, Junior’s point of view revolves around how some drivers choose to keep themselves in perfect shape while others do not mind being slightly off.

However, this does not take away from the fact that prolonged exposure to heat and the tense environment racers subject themselves to for extended periods take a toll on their body during each race, especially during races such as the Coca-Cola 600.

Being the longest race of the season, the Coke 600 tests driver endurance and concentration as drivers aim to win one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events.

Some could also argue along the lines of what Junior said that you do not need athletic qualities to be a great driver, and that would certainly hold some weight as the sport has often seen the likes of drivers such as Tony Stewart and Cole Custer, who despite not being in the most athletic shape have proven their skills on the track.