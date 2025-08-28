mobile app bar

Chase Briscoe on 2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs: Why It “It Definitely Feels Different” This Year

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chase Briscoe answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center.

Aug 27, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chase Briscoe answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe’s new NASCAR Cup address this year has paid significant dividends already. After four years with the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing, Briscoe moved to Joe Gibbs Racing this season, replacing the now-retired Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota.

The move has been not only a welcome change for the Mitchell, Indiana native, he’s also enjoying his best season ever in Cup. And there’s still 10 races left for him to add to those career-high stats.

Entering this weekend’s Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, Briscoe has one win (Pocono), along with career single-season highs in top-fives (10) and top-10s (12), along with pole positions (6, including the season-opening Daytona 500).

“I was telling my wife, this is really the first time I have legitimately thought I could win a Cup championship,” Briscoe said during the NASCAR Playoffs Media Day.

“In the past I could make the playoffs, and that was exciting, but down deep you kind of know the odds of you winning are pretty slim.”

Indeed, in his first four full-time seasons in the Cup Series, Briscoe made the playoffs twice, finishing a career-best ninth in 2022 and 14th in 2024.

But with strong teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell joining Briscoe in the playoffs, he’s never been more optimistic about his chances in the playoffs.

In fact, although he doesn’t want to jinx his chances, Briscoe feels like he has his first legitimate chance at reaching the Championship 4 final round, and potentially stealing the championship away from his rivals.

“Now, not to say I’m the favorite by any means, but I feel like I have a legitimate chance to go do it,” Briscoe said. “It definitely feels different this time around just knowing you have a shot. I would say this playoffs just feels different because of that.”

Admittedly, Briscoe has to get past the other 15 playoff contenders. Not only does he have to worry about all four drivers at Hendrick Motorsports and all three Team Penske drivers, but he also has to both work with and try to beat his two JGR teammates, Hamlin and Bell.

There’s also 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain, Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon and Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry.

While all of the 15 other playoff contenders are formidable opponents in their own right, Briscoe’s biggest obstacle could be Hamlin, who has enjoyed a renaissance-like resurgence this season with JGR, including four wins.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these