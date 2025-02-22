Chase Briscoe Reveals Implication of Massive Penalty as Tenure With JGR Gets Off to Unfortunate Start: “My Approach is Way Different”

Chase Briscoe and his team had a dismal start to the NASCAR Cup season, marred by a penalty for violating NASCAR’s regulations on modifying Next Gen parts. Despite this setback, Briscoe appears unfazed, and steadfast in his original game plan for the season.

NASCAR handed down the penalty to the #19 team after the Daytona 500 for tampering with a crucial component of the Next Gen car. The team faced a hefty fine of $100,000, a reduction of 100 owner points, a 10-point deduction in playoff points, and a four-race suspension of their crew chief, James Small, due to unauthorized alterations to the spoiler.

During a recent dialogue with Sirius XM NASCAR, Briscoe expressed his perseverance to stick to his guns. Despite the L2 penalty imposed on the #19 team following the Daytona 500, he remarked, “I would say this year my approach is way different in general… My whole approach going into this year was trying to win multiple races and that doesn’t change this point situation.”

He further clarified, “Obviously, it’s unfortunate, but we still just need to go win races at the end of the day. That’s what we’re here to do — is try to win races and potentially try to win a championship too. And to have a chance to win a championship you need to be winning races anyway.”

“It doesn’t change the approach at all. I don’t even think from the strategy standpoint it changes anything, you just go there and try to win the race,” he added.

Besides that, Briscoe expressed a hope that their cars hold the form to win races in the upcoming weeks.

Everything about the modification that led to Briscoe’s penalty

The Cup Series car is equipped with a spoiler that comprises a tall base and a facing element, designed as a drag mechanism to decelerate the cars on the tracks. NASCAR mandates a minimum spoiler angle of 69.9 degrees on superspeedways and employs a template to ensure the spoiler adheres precisely to specifications. The regulation is important in maintaining reduced speeds, prompting teams to explore loopholes for competitive advantage.

Briscoe’s vehicle initially cleared the post-race inspection; however, a subsequent, more thorough examination at the R&D center flagged a potential discrepancy. It is believed that alterations were made at the juncture where the spoiler base connects to the trunk lid.

By potentially elongating the holes meant for the bolts securing the spoiler to the lid, the spoiler could shift relative to the lid, diminishing air resistance and consequently boosting speed.

The authorities likely identified these altered holes during their inspection, deducing that they had been modified deliberately to confer a competitive edge.

Briscoe had earlier secured the pole position at the Daytona 500 and achieved a commendable fourth-place finish. Nonetheless, the ensuing penalty has derailed his early season progress. Instead of heading to Atlanta ranked tenth in the standings, just 18 points shy of the Cup Series leader, Briscoe now languishes in 39th place, burdened with a negative score of -67 points.