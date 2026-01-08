Jimmie Johnson’s Daughters Take Center Stage in New Fashion and Lifestyle Campaign

As Jimmie Johnson prepares to open the upcoming NASCAR season with another high-profile appearance in the Daytona 500, having already locked in his place on the grid through NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional, the spotlight inside the Johnson household shifts to his daughters. They are helping their father and NASCAR in their own way, stepping into the fashion and lifestyle space through a national collaboration that blends motorsports culture with youth style.

Justice, a leading fashion and lifestyle brand for tween girls, recently unveiled a new partnership with NASCAR and the seven-time Cup Series champion, bringing the energy of racing into an exclusive, sport-inspired apparel collection. The collaboration draws directly from the seven-time Cup Champion‘s family, with Genevieve Marie and Lydia Norriss Johnson serving as the faces of the NASCAR x Justice line.

Representing NASCAR through a fresh and youthful lens, Johnson’s daughters modeled the collection and helped capture the inclusive, celebratory spirit that anchors the partnership.

The collection debuted on January 4, 2026, with a nationwide sweepstakes designed to boost engagement and celebrate the collaboration. The apparel line’s style bends towards lively graphics, sporty silhouettes, and racing-inspired details that nod to NASCAR’s heritage while remaining accessible to a younger audience.

Each piece seems to emphasize versatility, with mix-and-match options that transition smoothly from school days to weekend outings, allowing tweens to build outfits that are comfortable without burning a hole in their pockets.

Traversing more than 33 individual styles, the lineup features several standout hero pieces, including the NASCAR x Justice Bomber Jacket, a bold layering option highlighted by racing patches and striking color blocking.

The collection also includes Flare Denim with a retro touch, a White Oversized Graphic Tee showcasing iconic NASCAR imagery, and a Heather Fleece Hoodie and Jogger set designed for all-day wear. Each item works interchangeably within the collection, giving young fans room to experiment with different looks while staying rooted in motorsports-inspired design.

Megan Malayter, Vice President of Licensing and Consumer Products at NASCAR, addressing the intent behind collaboration, said, “At NASCAR, we’re focused on creating meaningful connections with the next generation of fans. This collaboration with Justice allows us to engage girls and families in a fun, authentic way that brings together fashion, sport, and community.”

Johnson, sharing the pictures with his daughters on his Instagram handle, wrote, “Racing has always been part of our family, now to celebrate it through my girls is incredible. It was so fun watching them model the new NASCAR x Justice collection with @justice and @nascar.”

Meanwhile, the partnership does not end with the apparel launch. Justice will also host an immersive branded activation during the Daytona 500 weekend, scheduled for February 12–15.

The on-site experience aims to allow the NASCAR die-hards to explore the collection firsthand through interactive displays, styling moments, and exclusive photo opportunities. Designed with families and young fans in mind, the activation aims to extend the collaboration beyond retail racks, turning race weekend into a hands-on lifestyle experience.