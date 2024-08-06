WATCH: William Sawalich’s Photo Finish at Elko as ARCA Imitates NASCAR’s Atlanta Visit

Remember the stunning three-wide finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this season? Well, the ARCA Menards Series served up something similar on Friday as William Sawalich crossed the start-finish line for the final time. Fans witnessed a three-wide finish as Lamar Scott and Kris Wright fell short of taking the checkered flag at Elko Speedway. The last couple of laps had spectators on the edge of their seats as the leaders bumped and banged into each other, ultimately finishing in spectacular fashion.

It was a second straight win for Sawalich. However, it came in stark contrast to his previous victory. The #18 JGR Toyota was leading until lap 149 when he was spun around and Scott inherited the lead. The 17-year-old then fought back and caught up to the leaders towards the end of the race. The #15 of Wright was spun after crossing the checkered flag as a result of the trio’s aggressive moves.

Speaking to the media after the race, Sawalich claimed his victory as one of his best. “That was one of the best races I’ve ever put together and this team has put together. Just really shows our dedication and our teamwork towards this race and obviously in front of the home crowd, this is awesome. This is the coolest thing ever to do this,” he said.

Atlanta Motor Speedway witnessed something similar earlier this season. Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez was announced the victor of a three-wide finish, beating Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the line. It was the Mexican-born driver’s first win in over a year and a much-needed one at that. However, he has not visited Victory Lane since.

Suarez’s first win in more than a year came in exceptional fashion

The #99 Chevrolet driver’s car suffered damage to its hood in a crash on the second lap of the event. Despite the setback, Suarez climbed back to the lead towards the end of the race. With five laps remaining, he managed to hold on to his position. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney was on the bottom and Busch was in the middle as the three cars took the checkered flag together.

“It was so damn close, man. It was so damn close. It was good racing. Ryan Blaney there, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric also was doing a great job giving pushes. In the back straightaway, he didn’t push me because he knew I was going to (screw) his teammate, but, man, what a job,” he said after the race.

NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway this Sunday as the sport’s two-week Olympic break comes to an end. It remains to be seen if Suarez can pull something similar out of the bag with four races to go in the regular season.