Chase Briscoe vs Erik Jones: What Led to Bad Blood Between the NASCAR Drivers?

It’s been a while since a NASCAR driver’s beef has erupted, but it seems that we just got ourselves a fresh one. The Shriner’s Children’s 500 left Legacy Motorclub driver Erik Jones unhappy with the way Chase Briscoe had raced him. And, every time these two speedsters cross paths, there is an exchange. This time, it was started by Jones. So what happened there?

Advertisement

The day started well for Jones. A good qualifying run, starting from the top-5 and a fast car throughout the first stage; all showed signs of a great run for Jimmie Johnson’s driver. However, later in the race, Jones felt like Briscoe sent them four-wide on purpose. This ultimately had Jones wreck and damage to the steering wheel of his Camry. Unfortunately, he wound up 31st.

When asked about the wreck, the #43 driver pulled no punches and stated, “The 14 (Chase Briscoe) was dragging us down over and over, restart after restart and he put us four wide because he was slowing us down so much. I got wrecked, so that sucks, but he seems to have an issue with me every week. So, I’ll call him this week, he probably won’t call me back and I’d love to talk to him.”

Advertisement

Is this the beginning of bad blood between the two drivers? Maybe, maybe not. But Briscoe surely didn’t see what he did wrong. While talking to Frontstretch, he admitted that he wasn’t even sure why Jones was mad at him.

The one-sided beef brewing in NASCAR

While Jones was prompt to point fingers, Briscoe seemed to be rather clueless about why Jones was so frustrated. He said, “I don’t know what I did, I know we were four wide at one point, I got super tight and got into him I think but I don’t know if that’s the part he’s mad about or what. “

Briscoe responded to Jones, saying that he would gladly answer the latter’s calls, as he has never had a problem with him at all. Yes, Briscoe races hard, but that’s just him trying to do whatever is needed to get his team to win or be upfront. “The guys that run up front are the guys that are the most aggressive and I’m going back to those ways,” he added. All things considered, this one seems like a one-sided brawl.