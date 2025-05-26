“Chase Briscoe With Some Casual NASCAR Terrorism”: NASCAR Fans React After Kyle Larson Suffers Another Heartbreak

After a frustrating DNF in the Indy 500, Kyle Larson faced yet another blow when his Coca-Cola 600 bid at Charlotte also ended in disappointment. Larson was swept up in a multi-car crash just past the halfway point, ending his day prematurely.

Advertisement

Despite the double setback, fans rallied behind him, directing their ire at Chase Briscoe for what they deemed a reckless move that marred the second leg of Larson’s ambitious “Double.”

Starting from the front row in P2, Larson was ready to make a strong showing. However, chaos erupted on Lap 246 when Briscoe, in his #19 Toyota, clipped Ryan Blaney exiting Turn 4 and ricocheted into Daniel Suarez, spinning both drivers.

Blaney struck the wall while Suarez spun down the frontstretch and collided with Larson, who had just fought his way back onto the lead lap after an earlier incident on Lap 42.

The chain reaction ended the race for Suarez, Larson, and Blaney, who were classified P36, P37, and P38, respectively, at the end of the race. All three drivers were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustration at Briscoe’s aggressive move. One fan exclaimed, “Why did Briscoe try to shoot the middle?!! Now Larson’s day is even worse,” while another added, “Can’t wait for people to blame Daniel, when Chase was the one acting like he was clear when he wasn’t.”

Another, more scathing, response read, “Briscoe with some casual NASCAR terrorism. I summon pineapple s**t upon him.”

Echoing the broader sentiment, one fan summed it up: “In the decades I watched NASCAR I have never seen an unluckier driver than Kyle Larson. The only reason he is successful is his talent and grit.”

What happened with Larson in the Indy 500 race?

Kyle Larson, the fifth driver to attempt Memorial Day’s famed Double, saw his bid unravel early at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet got loose on a restart, crashed into the Turn 2 wall, and collected Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb, ending his day after just 92 of 200 laps with a 27th-place finish.

Trouble began even before the start, as a light drizzle during pre-race ceremonies, while Larson stood with family, Rick Hendrick, and Jeff Gordon, delayed the green flag by 42 minutes. The setback compressed Larson’s tight schedule, which required a 4:07 p.m. departure to reach Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600.

Two early incidents further slowed the race, but Larson climbed from a mid-pack start, ran inside the top 20, and overcame a sluggish pit stop. Still, shifting strategies and mounting adversity brought his Indy run to an abrupt end, leaving him to regroup for the second leg at Charlotte, which also went unfinished.